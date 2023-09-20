Lazio keeper scores Champions League equaliser with last kick of the game

Incredible scenes

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel sparked bedlam after he scored a 95th minute bullet header against Atletico Madrid in their opening Champions League game.

With his equaliser, Provedel provided the stand-out moment of what was an otherwise quite mundane opening night of the competition.

A deflected first-half strike from Pablo Barrios had given the Spanish side the lead, and after a number of great saves from Provedel, the Lazio shot-stopper had an impact at the opposite end of the pitch.

And what a goal it was as well. With run into the box that the likes of Erling Haaland would be proud of, the Italian keeper met a fantastic cross with a bullet header past Jan Oblak in the Atleti net.

The goal sparked scenes of jubilation at the Estadio Olimpico as the Lazio bench emptied onto the pitch to celebrate with Provedel.

LAZIO KEEPER IVAN PROVEDEL SCORES IN THE 95TH MINUTE!!! 🤯



THE LAST TOUCH OF THE GAME!



WHAT THE #UCL IS ALL ABOUT 👏 pic.twitter.com/dmEBffFIEi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the Atleti players were left stunned, as they watched a precious away win slip from their grasp.

After the game, his Lazio teammates hailed him as the goal-scoring hero in front of the fans.

Provedel is only the fourth goalkeeper to score a goal in the Champions League. The other three keepers are Jorg Butt – who scored three penalties – between 2000 and 2009, Sinan Bolat and Vincent Enyeama.

He is only the second goalkeeper to ever score from open-play in the competition, and the first since Bolat who scored a stoppage time equaliser in December 2009 for Standard Liege against AZ Alkmaar.

In the other match from Group E, Feyenoord beat nine-man Celtic 2-0, meaning they are top of the group on three points after the opening round of fixtures.

