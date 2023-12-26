Search icon

Football

26th Dec 2023

Arsenal fans convinced Kylian Mbappe wants to join club after Instagram activity

Callum Boyle

Arsenal Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe to the Emirates?

Transfer window is around the corner and with that, rumours of players on the move in January prop up out of nowhere.

It’s also that time where we as football fans closely monitor every footballer’s activity and then convince ourselves that the next superstar is going to join us.

This time it’s Arsenal fans who are clutching onto the smallest detail and now think that Kylian Mbappe could be moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire in the summer and the Frenchman is almost certain to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

Real Madrid are the heavy favourites to land his signature but it hasn’t stopped the World Cup winner from being linked with other clubs.

Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked but Gunners supporters think they are in pole position to land the 24-year-old after his recent Instagram activity.

Underneath William Saliba’s latest post on the social media app, people noticed that Mbappe had liked the photo, naturally sending Arsenal fans into a frenzy.

“Mbappe liked Saliba’s pic on Insta! This can only mean one thing – He’s joining Arsenal,” said one fan.

“Mbappe likes William Saliba picture on ig now Arsenal fans think he’s coming to them,” added a second.

In all honesty Arsenal fans, it’s probably to do with the fact that they are both part of the French national team.

