Spain star Jenni Hermoso responds after football boss kisses her on the lips at World Cup

There’s getting carried away, then there is this.

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation, has come in for criticism for two overly intrusive and personal gestures towards Spain striker Jenni Hermoso.

Hermoso and her Spanish teammates woke up as world champions, on Monday, after defeating England 1-0 in the World Cup final. Hermoso had a second half penalty saved by Mary Earps but had another solid game for her side.

Following the game, during the medal ceremony, Rubiales grabbed in Hermoso for an embrace and, holding her head in his hands, planted a kiss on her lips. In a live stream of the on-pitch celebrations, Hermoso was picked up saying she ‘did not enjoy that’ kiss.

Luis Rubiales jokes about marrying Jenni Hermoso

As if that was not enough, Luis Rubiales then visited the victorious Spain dressing room to join in with the celebrations.

In a live stream captured by Barcelona forward Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono, Rubiales promised the victorious squad he would bring them all to Ibiza, then made a remark about wanting to marry Jenni Hermoso, the subject of his earlier kiss.

Jenni Hermoso has since commented on the Rubiales embrace after the game. “It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings,” she told the AFP news agency.

“The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

El sueño perfecto… que se hizo realidad. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZvbEZERD6Q — Jenn1 Hermos0 (@Jennihermoso) August 20, 2023

Spain captain Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal in the final, was told after the game that her father had died. The 23-year-old scored the only goal of the match as Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney to win their first ever World Cup.

But after the game, the Real Madrid left back was told the heartbreaking news that her dad had passed away.