News

19th Feb 2024

Peter Kay announces huge UK gig dates

Nina McLaughlin

Peter Kay fans, you’re in for a treat

The legendary Bolton comic has announced a massive new gig.

Kay is set to perform at Manchester’s brand new Co-op Arena, which is opening later this year.

The new 23,500-seater arena is set to be the UK’s largest indoor space, with other acts such as Liam Gallagher, Take That, Pearl Jam and Olivia Rodrigo already set to play there some point this year.

Gary Roden, general manager of the new arena, told BBC that Kay was a “perfect” opening act for the venue as he “embodies what this city is about”.

“When you think of Manchester, it’s hard not to think of Peter Kay,” Roden added.

“To have him headlining Co-op Live is tremendously exciting.

“We’re creating an arena that is truly part of the community around it, and having Peter as our opening act is a perfect reminder of that.”

Tickets for the gig go on general sale this Friday, 23 February.

