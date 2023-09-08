Search icon

08th Sep 2023

‘Old people tell me I won’t look good at 60 because of my tattoos’

Joseph Loftus

She has over 320,000 followers on TikTok

A popular TikToker has opened up on social media saying that the older generation judge her for having tattoos.

Taylor Paige Courtenay, from South Devon, is covered in tatts from top to bottom.

The TikToker who has more than 320k followers on the platform, recently addressed the negativity she often receives from people on the site.

In one video, she captioned it: “Your tattoos are not going to look good when you hit 60.”

@taypaigec

still sat here paitently waiting for this release @Dexter & The Moonrocks

♬ Birds and the Bees out July 14 – Dexter & The Moonrocks

She then added to the clip: “I wish they’d keep their opinions to themselves.”

In another video, Taylor covered up her tattoos with a baggy jumper before stripping off to reveal the dozens of tatts. She added: “Karen will say I ruined myself.”

@taypaigec

why’s it always the over 60s that say this

♬ оригинальный звук – zotov

In another she wrote: “26 and coming to terms with the fact that I’ll never be ‘that girl’. I’ll never be the girl they take home to their parents, I’ll never be the girl they talk about with their friends, I’ll never be the girl to be invited round for dinner, I’ll never be the girl they show off.”

Taylor added: “I’ll always be the temporary fix, I’ll be the girl they use to pass the time, I’ll always be the girl that’s hidden.”

@taypaigec

i’m obsessed with this song ngl #fakebody

♬ BIG MAD – Ktlyn

Fair play Taylor.

