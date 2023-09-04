Woman whose face was tattooed against her will has ‘life changed’ when strangers decide to help with removal

This article contains sensitive content

A woman whose face was tattood completely against her will will finally be getting the ink removed thanks to the kindness of a stranger on the Internet.

Taylor White, from Florida, was dating a man when she was 21 who became increasingly physically and sexually abusive towards her.

At first, Taylor thought she had met a loving and kind man – but he turned out to be a monster.

On her 21st birthday, Taylor went out with him and a group of his friends for a few drinks to celebrate – but she didn’t know that he had far more disturbing plans.

According to the New York Post, waking up in a hotel room the next morning, Taylor’s memory was blurry, though she believes she was assaulted.

She then looked in the mirror and discovered her face was covered in tattoos of ‘really horrible things’.

While Taylor doesn’t explain what these things were in particularly, she stresses that they were horrible.

She initially tried to cover her tattoos with concealer but this wasn’t enough.

Eventually her boss noticed the tatts and offered to cover her face in blackout ink so she could live a normal life.

Despite accepting the offer, due to having blackout ink all over her face, Taylor was constantly rejected from jobs.

Things stayed the same until recently when TikToker, TheDadBod, stumbled on her channel by mistake.

After watching some of her videos about her story, the creator, whose real name is Karridy Askenasy, wanted to help, and so he reached out to her and amazingly offered to finance Taylor to undergo laser tattoo removal surgery.

But that’s not all as a laser tattoo-removal company then got in touch and said they’d remove the tattoo for free after learning of Taylor’s story.

It could take up to two years for Taylor to be completely tattoo free – but it’s a good start.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact The Survivor’s Trust for free on 08088 010 818, or through their website thesurvivorstrust.org.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, call Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or visit their website here. In an emergency always dial 999.