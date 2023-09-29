Search icon

News

29th Sep 2023

Man praised for refusing to get up early to help wife get ready for work

Joseph Loftus

‘It’s not your actual responsibility nor something you should be committed to doing day in and day out’

At the risk of sounding like a British television advert, some of us are morning people, others are sleeping in people, but one man’s wife has been really taking the biscuit.

A 30-year-old man who took to Reddit recently has explained his situation saying that his wife has some pretty big expectations during her morning routine.

He wrote: “I love my wife very much but we have been having some rocky mornings lately.

‘She is a teacher and has to leave the house before 7am to be at work on time. I don’t have to be at work until later in the morning and usually sleep until 8.

“Occasionally when I happen to wake up early I will help her get ready by making coffee or ironing her clothes, but now she says she needs me to wake up at 6:30 and help her get ready every day.”

The husband then questioned if he’s been reasonable or not for not wanting to get up that early when he doesn’t need to.

And the internet was on his side with one person going so far as to write: “I’m assuming you don’t have kids, but assuming that is indeed true, it is bananas to me that a grown woman – even one who struggles with mornings in general – would need her spouse to get up help her get ready.

“There are a plethora of things she could be doing to help herself and it leaves the question for me of ‘how would she handle this if she wasn’t married?’.

“Maybe there are a few things she could do in the evenings, with or without your involvement, to make the mornings easier (like ironing clothes or setting the coffee to brew on a timer) but anything you do would just be to be a kind, supportive partner.

“It’s not your actual responsibility nor something you should be committed to doing day in and day out.”

Another argued: “You get up early to let the dog out for a p**s or to get toddlers to day care or kids off to school. Your grown-a** wife can get herself to work like every other independent and functioning adult in the world can.”

What’s your take?

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

By Joseph Loftus

David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again

David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again

By Joseph Loftus

Tyson Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for fight this year

Tyson Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for fight this year

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Police confirm they are investigating blackmail after Wayne Rooney hotel photos go viral

Coleen Rooney

Police confirm they are investigating blackmail after Wayne Rooney hotel photos go viral

By Kieran Galpin

Is the EU Settlement Scheme discriminating against stay-at-home parents?

Brexit

Is the EU Settlement Scheme discriminating against stay-at-home parents?

By JOE

More than half of voters want Britain to have closer ties with EU, poll reveals

Brexit

More than half of voters want Britain to have closer ties with EU, poll reveals

By Charlie Herbert

Piers Morgan will not get Good Morning Britain job back

Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan will not get Good Morning Britain job back

By Charlie Herbert

Six people dead in terrorist attack after gunmen open fire in mosque in Canada

Canada

Six people dead in terrorist attack after gunmen open fire in mosque in Canada

By Conor Heneghan

5 things that surprised JOE about the Green Party manifesto

General Election

5 things that surprised JOE about the Green Party manifesto

By Ben Kenyon

Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

By Joseph Loftus

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

Plastic

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix reveals all of October’s new series and movies

Netflix

Netflix reveals all of October’s new series and movies

By Rory Cashin

Bus driver and 14-year-old girl dead after school bus crash

bus crash

Bus driver and 14-year-old girl dead after school bus crash

By Steve Hopkins

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

By Joseph Loftus

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

dog attack

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Watch Lionel Messi embarrass Scott Brown as he effortlessly skips away from lunging challenge

Barcelona

Watch Lionel Messi embarrass Scott Brown as he effortlessly skips away from lunging challenge

By Simon Lloyd

18 songs you can never hear without thinking of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Music

18 songs you can never hear without thinking of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

By Rich Cooper

Euphoria star slammed for saying he fantasises about Amber Heard ‘beating’ him up

Amber Heard

Euphoria star slammed for saying he fantasises about Amber Heard ‘beating’ him up

By Kieran Galpin

Didier Drogba admits he will ‘cry’ if Mohamed Salah continues to break his records

Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba admits he will ‘cry’ if Mohamed Salah continues to break his records

By Daniel Brown

The Yeastie Boys, Middle Finger Discount and Ryan & The Gosling; JOE’s A-Z of the most weird and wonderful beers

Drink

The Yeastie Boys, Middle Finger Discount and Ryan & The Gosling; JOE’s A-Z of the most weird and wonderful beers

By Lia Nicholls

Danny Cipriani’s wife releases statement denying links to England rugby player’s arrest

Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani’s wife releases statement denying links to England rugby player’s arrest

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories