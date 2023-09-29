Man praised for refusing to get up early to help wife get ready for work

‘It’s not your actual responsibility nor something you should be committed to doing day in and day out’

At the risk of sounding like a British television advert, some of us are morning people, others are sleeping in people, but one man’s wife has been really taking the biscuit.

A 30-year-old man who took to Reddit recently has explained his situation saying that his wife has some pretty big expectations during her morning routine.

He wrote: “I love my wife very much but we have been having some rocky mornings lately.

‘She is a teacher and has to leave the house before 7am to be at work on time. I don’t have to be at work until later in the morning and usually sleep until 8.

“Occasionally when I happen to wake up early I will help her get ready by making coffee or ironing her clothes, but now she says she needs me to wake up at 6:30 and help her get ready every day.”

The husband then questioned if he’s been reasonable or not for not wanting to get up that early when he doesn’t need to.

And the internet was on his side with one person going so far as to write: “I’m assuming you don’t have kids, but assuming that is indeed true, it is bananas to me that a grown woman – even one who struggles with mornings in general – would need her spouse to get up help her get ready.

“There are a plethora of things she could be doing to help herself and it leaves the question for me of ‘how would she handle this if she wasn’t married?’.

“Maybe there are a few things she could do in the evenings, with or without your involvement, to make the mornings easier (like ironing clothes or setting the coffee to brew on a timer) but anything you do would just be to be a kind, supportive partner.

“It’s not your actual responsibility nor something you should be committed to doing day in and day out.”

Another argued: “You get up early to let the dog out for a p**s or to get toddlers to day care or kids off to school. Your grown-a** wife can get herself to work like every other independent and functioning adult in the world can.”

What’s your take?

