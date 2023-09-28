Search icon

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces she’s given birth to her first child

Steve Hopkins

‘Andrew and I are so in love with our sun’

Bonnie Wright has given birth to her first child and described it as “the wildest experience.”

The 32-year-old, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The actress and her husband Andrew Lococo named their son, Elio and said they are already “so in love” with the tot who was born at their home on Tuesday.

In her social media post, Bonnie wrote: “Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September.

“We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!”

Bonnie continued: “So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!”

Bonnie thanked her team of midwives and also her husband, “my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered.”

“Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok, hormonal emotional extra long caption over!’

Bonnie announced she and Andrew were expecting in April, saying they “couldn’t wait to meet” their baby later this year.

The couple married in March 2022.

Several of Bonnie’s former Harry Potter co-stars sent their well wishes including Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood.

She wrote on Instagram: “Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!! ps. Hermione’s birthday twin, I’m sure you’ve been told!!”

James Phelps, who played Bonnie’s older brother Fred Weasley, commented: ‘Huge congratulations!’

Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, wrote: “Congratulations!! Welcome Elio, he’s beautiful.”

