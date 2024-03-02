Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

A judge ruled that Price has to give up 40% of her income.

Katie Price has been forced to give up 40% of her monthly income from OnlyFans to repay her debts, a judge has ruled.

The High Court heard that the former glamour model had previously reached an agreement over her debts but failed to pay the agreed amounts.

The BBC reports that four companies, including OnlyFans and Backgrid, have now been ordered to put 40% of her earnings towards repayments.

Price, formally known as Jordan, was declared bankrupt back in 2019.

Barrister Darragh Connell told a specialist bankruptcy judge that the previous agreement required Price to make three years worth of monthly payments of £12,500 with a lump sum on top.

Price failed to make these payments.

The four companies which are providing her income at the time of writing include OnlyFans and the celebrity news agency Backgrid.

Judge Catherine Burton concluded that these companies were “obligated to deduct 40% of the income due to be paid to Ms Price” every month for the next 36.

OnlyFans did not dispute the order.

Last year Price said that she was “fed up” of being threatened with legal action and would happily go to prison to get it over and done with.

