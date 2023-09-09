Search icon

Fans shocked by ‘offensive’ Rotten Tomatoes score for Adam Sandler classic

Tom Todhunter

Adam Sandler movie with rare low score on Rotten Tomatoes score coming to Netflix today

Adam Sandler as the son of a devil? What’s not to like?

Fans are in disbelief after discovering Little Nicky’s ‘offensive’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Adam Sandler has become famous for his wide-array of films, having released over 50 throughout his career. Some have become cult classics (Happy Gilmore), some have been critically acclaimed (Uncut Gems), and others have just been truly dreadful (Jack and Jill).

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Little Nicky falls into the last category, but fans aren’t having it.

The 2000 film came out around the same time as great comedies such as Meet the Parents and Scary Movie, but it did not receive a similar amount of love from the critics.

This is perhaps not surprising based on the plot, which sees Sandler play the role of Nicky, the son of Harvey Keitel – the devil. His father wants him to get involved in the family business of ruling hell, but Nicky decides to visit Earth instead to explore friendships, relationships and, perhaps most importantly, stop his two evil brothers from taking over the world.

Despite also starring Patricia Arquette, Rhys Ifans and Quentin Tarantino, the cast couldn’t prevent the film ending up with a pitiful Rotten Tomatoes score of just 22%.

The site’s summary describes the jokes in the film as “dumb, tasteless, and not that funny” and labels Sandler’s character as “grating to watch.”

One critic wrote: “It would be hyperbole to argue that the road to movie hell is entirely paved with Adam Sandler’s crude intentions — but the guy sure has made a heck of a start.”

Writing for Rolling Stone, Peter Travers said: “Where’s Sandler in all this? Lost in gimmicks that smack of desperation.”

Someone else commented: “Creating perhaps his most irritating persona to date, Sandler manages to get through the entire movie with barely a single gag, save for a few uninspired chuckles.”

Fan reviews, however, painted an opposing view: “If you like Sandler, this is his funniest film to date.”

