People are calling Adam Sandler’s Hustle the best sports movie ever made

The sports drama has emerged as a firm favourite among fans

Adam Sandler’s basketball drama Hustle has broken personal records for the actor following its debut on Netflix last year, and has emerged as a solid favourite among his die-hard fan base.

Premiering last year on the streaming giant here in the UK, the film racked up an impressive 93 per cent audience review and an equally balanced 93 per cent critics score.

The latter makes Hustle Sandler’s best critically reviewed film on the site, sitting just ahead of 2019’s Uncut Gems at 92 per cent and tied with 2017’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) at 93 per cent.

And Hustle – in which Sandler plays a sports coach who identifies an emerging basketball star from Spain and leads him to NBA success – is often labelled by fans as the best sports film of all time.

The Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore star has a $350m (£199m) Netflix deal which will see him produce a number of features for the popular streaming service over the coming years. However his previously released films – comedies like The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler and Murder Mystery – have not performed nearly as well as his sports-focused magnum opus.

Sandler’s joke-and-music filled 2018 stand up special 100% Fresh – which itself poked fun at the nature of Rotten Tomato reviews – appears as a close second among his fans, clocking a 91 per cent audience score, followed by goofy comedies like 2006’s Grandma’s Boy and 1996’s Happy Gilmore which each have an audience score of 85 per cent.

Meanwhile, viewers have been taking to Twitter to sing Sandler’s praises for the film, calling it the best sports movie of all time.

Hustle might be the best sports movie in the past 5 years. — Waiting To Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) June 20, 2022

Adam Sandler in @netflix Hustle is so good. Best sports movie this decade. Can’t believe they don’t make more of these. — mario tahitoe (@mariotahitoe) September 8, 2023

Hustle might be the best sports movie of all time. — Nate Jones (@speedymcnate) June 19, 2022

Hustle is the best sports movie I have ever seen — Cole (@LethallR6) June 9, 2022

Hustle is one of the best sports movies of the 2000’s. — James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) June 13, 2022

Hustle is available to view now on Netflix.

