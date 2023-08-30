Search icon

News

30th Aug 2023

Grandparents and three-year-old grandchild killed in horror crash

Joseph Loftus

‘Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy’

Two grandparents and their infant grandchild have tragically died in a horror crash in Tipperary, Ireland.

The crash, which took place shortly before 9pm yesterday (August 29) evening, occurred when the car hit a wall on the outskirts of Cashel, Tipperary.

A man and woman seated in the back of the car, were pronounced dead at the scene, along with an infant boy. The man who was driving and a female front seat passenger, later confirmed to be the infants mother and father, remain in serious condition at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

The child’s parents both underwent emergency surgery late last night.

It’s believed that those killed and injured were all members of the same family.

The road, in the Windmill KNockbulloge area, remains closed this morning.

The Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, have requested anyone who has information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Garda said last night that the adult male and female were rear-seat passengers, adding: “An infant boy was also fatally injured during the collision; the body of the infant boy has been taken to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

“An Garda Síochána, Cashel Fire Services and HSE Ambulance Service remain at the scene this evening.

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) have been requested to conduct an examination of the scene which will take place [on Wednesday].”

Parish priest of Ardfinnan and Newcastle/Fourmilewater, Fr Michael Toomey, also commented: “Our Tipperary county suffers again. Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy in Cashel.”

The crash is the second multiple fatality crash in Tipperary inside a week, coming just days after three teenage students and one 24-year-old man were almost killed in a single car collision near Clonmel.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Police officer hit by train while helping man dies

nottinghamshire police

Police officer hit by train while helping man dies

By Charlie Herbert

Burger King will face legal action claiming its Whoppers are too small

Burger King

Burger King will face legal action claiming its Whoppers are too small

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Kane reveals David Beckham inspiration behind Bayern Munich move

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane reveals David Beckham inspiration behind Bayern Munich move

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Barlow caused a lot of confusion after admitting something very gross on Twitter

Entertainment

Gary Barlow caused a lot of confusion after admitting something very gross on Twitter

By Laura Holland

Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland in the most Scottish way possible

Scotland

Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland in the most Scottish way possible

By Steve Hopkins

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences over seven-year period

Parliament

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences over seven-year period

By Charlie Herbert

Turkey Twizzlers are coming back to UK shops after 15 years

jamie oliver

Turkey Twizzlers are coming back to UK shops after 15 years

By Wil Jones

Donald Trump refuses to promise he will leave office peacefully

2020 presidential election

Donald Trump refuses to promise he will leave office peacefully

By Oli Dugmore

Prince Andrew’s £1.5m loan ‘paid off by firms linked to Tory donor’

bank

Prince Andrew’s £1.5m loan ‘paid off by firms linked to Tory donor’

By Kieran Galpin

Adam Sandler was only cast after his daughters were in new record-breaking Netflix movie

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler was only cast after his daughters were in new record-breaking Netflix movie

By Steve Hopkins

The Equalizer 3 is full of brutal violence and gore

Denzel Washington

The Equalizer 3 is full of brutal violence and gore

By Rory Cashin

Bank staff fall ill after ‘funny smell’ as ambulances and fire crew rush to ‘hazmat’ scene

hazmat

Bank staff fall ill after ‘funny smell’ as ambulances and fire crew rush to ‘hazmat’ scene

By Steve Hopkins

Andre Onana recalled to Cameroon national team

Andre Onana

Andre Onana recalled to Cameroon national team

By Callum Boyle

Netflix viewers can’t stop watching Who is Erin Carter? and praise ‘great plot twist’

Netflix viewers can’t stop watching Who is Erin Carter? and praise ‘great plot twist’

By Joseph Loftus

Michael Fassbender stars in hyper-stylish first look at Netflix action thriller

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender stars in hyper-stylish first look at Netflix action thriller

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal fans were none too happy with Alexis Sanchez’s behaviour on the full-time whistle

Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal fans were none too happy with Alexis Sanchez’s behaviour on the full-time whistle

By Darragh Murphy

Happy birthday, Nige: A life of being extremely right

feature-homepage

Happy birthday, Nige: A life of being extremely right

By Nooruddean Choudry

‘Two-week circuit breaker lockdown’ considered on December 27th

Boris Johnson

‘Two-week circuit breaker lockdown’ considered on December 27th

By Ava Evans

The Argentinian club that had that Homer Simpson shirt now have an Itchy & Scratchy one

The Simpsons

The Argentinian club that had that Homer Simpson shirt now have an Itchy & Scratchy one

By Wil Jones

Terrifying knockout monster burns Nate Diaz following latest annihilation

Felipe Silva

Terrifying knockout monster burns Nate Diaz following latest annihilation

By Ben Kiely

Official Sony account falsely reports Britney Spears’ death in apparent hack

Britney Spears

Official Sony account falsely reports Britney Spears’ death in apparent hack

By Rebecca Keane

Load more stories