Grandparents and three-year-old grandchild killed in horror crash

‘Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy’

Two grandparents and their infant grandchild have tragically died in a horror crash in Tipperary, Ireland.

The crash, which took place shortly before 9pm yesterday (August 29) evening, occurred when the car hit a wall on the outskirts of Cashel, Tipperary.

A man and woman seated in the back of the car, were pronounced dead at the scene, along with an infant boy. The man who was driving and a female front seat passenger, later confirmed to be the infants mother and father, remain in serious condition at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

The child’s parents both underwent emergency surgery late last night.

It’s believed that those killed and injured were all members of the same family.

The road, in the Windmill KNockbulloge area, remains closed this morning.

The Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, have requested anyone who has information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Garda said last night that the adult male and female were rear-seat passengers, adding: “An infant boy was also fatally injured during the collision; the body of the infant boy has been taken to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

“An Garda Síochána, Cashel Fire Services and HSE Ambulance Service remain at the scene this evening.

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) have been requested to conduct an examination of the scene which will take place [on Wednesday].”

Parish priest of Ardfinnan and Newcastle/Fourmilewater, Fr Michael Toomey, also commented: “Our Tipperary county suffers again. Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy in Cashel.”

The crash is the second multiple fatality crash in Tipperary inside a week, coming just days after three teenage students and one 24-year-old man were almost killed in a single car collision near Clonmel.