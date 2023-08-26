Four young people killed in car crash on way to exam results party

A man in his early 20s and three women in their teens died in the collision that has been described as ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’

Four young people have died in a road crash that occurred on Friday evening (25 August) in Tipperary, Ireland.

The single vehicle collision happened shortly after 7.30pm on the Mountain Road in Clonmel, with Gardaí confirming that the male driver, early 20s, and three female passengers, all adult teenagers, were killed.

According to multiple outlets, the three women had received their Leaving Cert results earlier on Friday and were on their way to a party to celebrate when the crash took place.

It has also been reported in various outlets that a brother and sister were among the fatalities in the collision.

“Devastating and heartbreaking”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the events in Clonmel on Friday evening as “devastating and heartbreaking” and offered his sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who died.

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night,” he wrote.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood. “For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them. “My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. “The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community. “I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.”

Education Minister Norma Foley also said she was “saddened beyond measure” to learn of the tragedy.

“Heartfelt sympathy to the families, friends and school community of the young people involved,” she added.

“Heartbreaking news on a day of such celebration for the Class of 2023. Prayers and thoughts with all involved.”

Local Independent TD Mattie McGrath described the incident as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

“Thinking of everyone affected by last night’s horrific tragedy in Clonmel,” he said.

“Sometimes there are just no words strong enough to express the sadness and horror of such an unthinkable tragedy for the families and friends of the four young lives taken far too soon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and school communities in Clonmel and to our emergency services personnel who had to respond to such an unimaginable scene. A time of celebration has turned to a time of devastation. “The community of Clonmel have been left numbed by the loss of four young lives as they prepared to celebrate the next chapter in their lives and will take some time to recover but I have no doubt that the community will rally around the families and friends of the deceased at this most difficult time.”

The bodies of the deceased have been taken from the scene to South Tipperary General Hospital, with post-mortem examinations due to be conducted in the coming days.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) have been requested to conduct an examination of the scene, which will take place on Saturday.

An incident room has also been established at Clonmel Garda Station, while a Senior Investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation into the crash.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, and were travelling in the Mountain Road area between 7pm and 7.45pm are asked to make this footage available to An Garda Síochána.

“Gardaí are aware that images of the immediate aftermath of this collision are being shared on social media and messaging applications,” a Garda spokesperson added.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public not to share any of this material, if received, out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and their family and friends.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.