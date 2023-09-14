Elon Musk admits he had ex-girlfriend Amber Heard cosplay as video game character for him

‘It was awesome’

Elon Musk has confirmed that he had his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard role play as a video game character for him.

The Tesla billionaire in his fifties was previously dating Heard seven years ago and according to his new biography, Heard commissioned a cosplay outfit to be made after Musk said that she reminded him of Mercy from Overwatch.

The Aquaman actress then wore the risque costume for Musk.

While this all took place absolutely years ago, Musk has recently posted a picture of Heard in the outfit to his 156 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the pic, Heard can be seen wearing the white costume, halo, wings, and suspenders. At the time of writing the picture has more than nine million views on the platform alone.

He accompanied the post with a tweet reading: “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.”

Musk’s new biography claimed: “He told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favorite character in the video game Overwatch.

“So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.”

Responding to Musk’s tweet, one person wrote: “Nobody has more fun with power than Elon. It’s exhilarating.” Another said: “Just in time for Halloween planning ladies.” A third commented: “This could be the most bookmarked pic on X.”

The new biography of Musk describes his relationship with Heard as “the most agonizing of them all”.

More specifically, it is claimed: “The most agonizing of them all was with the actress Amber Heard who drew him into a dark vortex that lasted more than a year and produced deep-seated pain that lingers to this day.

“It was brutal.”

Following on from her massively publicised trial vs Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has since relocated to Madrid, Spain.

