01st Sep 2023

Elon Musk announces major change for X that will affect every user

Joseph Loftus

He’s taking on Zuck in more ways than one

Elon Musk has announced new features for X (formerly known as Twitter) and if all goes ahead it’ll change the experience for every user on the planet.

Taking to his own platform this morning, Musk wrote that audio and video calls will soon be coming to X as Musk seeks to turn his platform into the global address book.

More specifically he tweeted (is it still called tweeting?): “Video & audio calls coming to X: -Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC – No phone number needed – X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique.”

A unique set of factors it may be, but cybersecurity experts have raised serious concerns about its safety.

Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET explained to the Daily Mail: “It seems Musk has once again got an idea in his head but not yet planned it through completely. Calling other profiles via social media apps such as Instagram already exists so it’s not too dissimilar to this as a feature.

“However, when removing the blocking of followers as a feature, X will need to adopt a way of keeping unsolicited calls from reaching users wanting to remain private.”

Other X users have their own concerns with one person writing: “If my phone started ringing and I saw it was from Twitter I would immediately toss it into the nearest pond.”

Another wrote: “Please make sure there are privacy options to stop randoms from calling us. Even if I follow someone it doesn’t mean I want them to be able to call me.”

Mr Moore added that users may need to follow each other first in order for the feature to work effectively but for many it still seems a little sketchy…

