Elon Musk reveals name of secret third child with Grimes

‘Nothing is ever normal with Elon is it?’

After much speculation, Elon Musk has finally confirmed that he did indeed have a third child with Grimes – and now he’s revealed their name.

Musk and Grimes previously had a three-year-old son called X and a daughter called Exa Dark Siderael.

Musk actually has a total of 11 children, including his firstborn who tragically died.

After a book review in the New York Times disclosed Musk’s third child with Grimes, the Tesla billionaire came forward and admitted it was true in a post on X late last night (September 9).

Tau Techno Mechanicus



Circumference/Diameter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2023

He then explained that the child’s name is Tau Techno Mechanicus. Musk added that Tau Techno Mechanicus is known as Tau for short.

While the age of Tau has not been revealed, the news of his existence comes about very soon after Grimes took to social media to beg Musk to “let me see my son”.

It’s unclear if she was referring to Tau or their older son X. The Greek letter Tau, styled similar to the letter T, is derived from the Phoenician letter Taw, which was written like the modern letter X. X, as you can probably tell, is quite an obsession of Musk’s.

