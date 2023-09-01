Search icon

News

01st Sep 2023

Earth has been hit by an ‘impossible’ blast of light and now scientists have discussed why

Joseph Loftus

It was thought to be impossible

Scientists believe they have found an explanation for a blast of energy that hit Earth last year.

Now strap yourself in for a science lesson.

Last year, scientists reported that they had seen evidence that gamma-ray bursts could come out of mergers between neutron stars and another compact object in the form of a neutron star or a black hole, reports The Independent.

The 50-second blast which hit Earth was initially thought to have stemmed from a massive star collapsing, but after looking into it further, the afterglow of the emissions showed that it was actually a “kilonova” which happens when neutron stars merge with other compact objects.

For years scientists believed that only a supernova could make a long gamma-ray burst of that kind, but not anymore.

Researchers now believe they have an explanation for the intense blast of light.

After simulating the evolution of a merger between a neutron star and a black hole, the group of scientists found that the black hole which was left behind after that merger can send out jets of material taken from the neutron star it has swallowed.

The scientists then discovered that a bright light can shoot out of the disc surroudning the black hole, should it have a weak enough magnetic field.

Ore Gottlieb, a researcher involved in the work, explained: “So far, no one else has developed any numerical works or simulations that consistently follow a jet from the compact-object merger to the formation of the jet and its large-scale evolution.

“The motivation for our work was to do this for the first time. And what we found just so happened to match observations of GRB211211A.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

Heath Ledger

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

Ikea has released the recipe for its iconic meatballs

Food

Ikea has released the recipe for its iconic meatballs

By Charlie Herbert

Blink 182 postpone gigs due to urgent family matter

Blink 182 postpone gigs due to urgent family matter

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Police called to Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson’s home over suspected party

Coronavirus

Police called to Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson’s home over suspected party

By Sarah McKenna Barry

Donald Trump made a completely ridiculous WWE-style entrance to the Republican convention

America

Donald Trump made a completely ridiculous WWE-style entrance to the Republican convention

By Matt Tate

Andrew Tate says ‘cockroaches, lice and bed bugs’ are his only friends in Romanian prison

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate says ‘cockroaches, lice and bed bugs’ are his only friends in Romanian prison

By Jack Peat

Former F1 boss Max Mosley shot himself after learning his cancer was terminal, coroner concludes

Formula 1

Former F1 boss Max Mosley shot himself after learning his cancer was terminal, coroner concludes

By Daniel Brown

JOE 50: The Best Podcasts We Listened to in 2018

Podcast

JOE 50: The Best Podcasts We Listened to in 2018

By JOE

Sex Education’s Ezra Furman comes out as trans and mother

ezra furman

Sex Education’s Ezra Furman comes out as trans and mother

By Claudia McInerney

2022’s best film is finally available to stream at home

Films

2022’s best film is finally available to stream at home

By Tom Todhunter

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

Film

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

By Charlie Herbert

Robin Williams’ misdiagnosis was only discovered in his autopsy

Robin Williams’ misdiagnosis was only discovered in his autopsy

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool reject £150m Saudi offer for Mo Salah

Deadline Day

Liverpool reject £150m Saudi offer for Mo Salah

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix reveals all of the new series and movies arriving in September

Movies

Netflix reveals all of the new series and movies arriving in September

By Tom Todhunter

There is an actual Barbenheimer movie on the way

Movies

There is an actual Barbenheimer movie on the way

By Tom Todhunter

MORE FROM JOE

Wayne Rooney could be the next Premier League star to join MLS

Football

Wayne Rooney could be the next Premier League star to join MLS

By JOE

A young girl has been found living with monkeys in India

India

A young girl has been found living with monkeys in India

By Niamh Maher

QUIZ: Can you name the World Cup team from their flag?

2018 FIFA World Cup

QUIZ: Can you name the World Cup team from their flag?

By Conan Doherty

Ashley Young comes to the defence of out of form David de Gea

Ashley Young

Ashley Young comes to the defence of out of form David de Gea

By Reuben Pinder

Sheffield United confirm ‘a number’ of new COVID-19 cases ahead of Burnley game

Coronavirus

Sheffield United confirm ‘a number’ of new COVID-19 cases ahead of Burnley game

By Reuben Pinder

Report claims Cristiano Ronaldo is angry with teammate Isco

Cristiano Ronaldo

Report claims Cristiano Ronaldo is angry with teammate Isco

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories