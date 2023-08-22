Search icon

Science

22nd Aug 2023

Terrifying video shows what would happen to a human in space without a spacesuit

Joseph Loftus

If you ever find yourself in space, for the love of God don’t take your suit off

Alright, it’s a given. If you’re ever in space, which thankfully you probably never will be, don’t take your protective space suit off. But why? What would actually happen to your futile body if you did?

Well thankfully we’ve got a handy new animation which shows you exactly what happens.

YouTube scientists, DG Eye, shared a video to the platform explaining exactly what would happen – and it’s probably not what you’re expecting.

In the video they reveal: “Imagine you’re lost in the vast expanses of Space and you’re accidentally thrown out of your spacesuit. Surprisingly you probably wouldn’t explode that any of the scenes from Hollywood movies.

“In the first few seconds, gasses in your body would expand. The air in your lungs would cause your lung tissue to rupture.

“Within five seconds, water on the surface of your eyes, skin, and mouth would begin to evaporate. Water in your blood would begin to boil. Your body parts would begin to enlarge.

“As your skin is elastic and strong enough to withstand pressure it would simply stretch. Your blood holds enough oxygen for about 15 seconds of brain activity. After that you would black out.

“Within 90 seconds your heart slows down and stops along with the disabling of the brain. 90 seconds after exposure you’ll die from asphyxiation.”

So yeah, for the love of God, don’t take your suit off.

