24th May 2024

Doge meme dog, Kabosu, has died aged 18

Nina McLaughlin

It’s a tragic day

The Japanese shiba inu that became a world famous meme has sadly died at the age of 18 years old.

Her owner, Atsuko Sato, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news.

“To all of you who loved Kabosu, on the morning of the 24 May, Kabosu crossed the rainbow bridge. Thank you all so much for your support over the years,” she wrote.

“She went very peacefully without suffering, as if falling asleep while feeling the warmth of my hands petting her.

“Thank you all so much for loving Kabosu all these years.

“I am certain Kabosu was the happiest dog in the world. That makes me the happiest owner in the world.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to everyone who has sent us much love to us.”

Sato adopted Kabosu back in 2008, and by 2010 Kabosu became an internet sensation after her photo went viral across Reddit and Tumblr.

By 2013, Doge went mainstream, with comic sans being introduced to the meme format with phrases such as “Wow. So scare” and “What r u doing?” being written over the photo.

Kabosu also became the face of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which is currently the sponsor of Watford Football Club.

