Search icon

News

23rd Aug 2023

Blade hailed as ‘way ahead of its time’ and has one of the best opening scenes ever

Charlie Herbert

Blade hailed as ‘way ahead of its time’ and has one of the best opening scenes ever

Blade turned 25 this month

Film fans have been heaping praise on Blade, hailing it as being “way ahead of its time” and having an opening scene that has “never been matched.”

There’s an argument to be made that Stephen Norrington’s 1998 gothic vampire superhero paved the way for a lot of the superhero films that are loved by millions today.

The film is about the Marvel Comics superhero Blade, played by Wesley Snipes. Blade is a Dhampir, a human with all the strengths of a vampire and none of the weaknesses. He uses his powers for good, and actually fights against vampires.

Although the film was a box office success and grossed $70m in the US, it got a mixed reception from critics at the time.

However as time has gone on it’s developed a cult following.

In particular, the film’s opening sequence has come in for praise by fans.

As Blade infiltrates a vampire-owned club in LA, human blood starts to pour down from the building’s sprinklers, leaving the human party-goers terrified.

Blade to springs into action, and as ‘Confusion’ by New Order plays, he slays the vampires.

The scene is as fantastic as it sounds, and as the film celebrates its 25th anniversary, fans took to social media to give it some love.

One person wrote: “Happy 25th Anniversary to the legendary BLADE and happy anniversary to one of the greatest opening scenes in film history.”

Another penned: “25 years ago today, we got this absolute banger of an opening with BLADE.”

A third said: “The opening sequence for Blade has never been matched.”

While another shared: “I’ve said that for years… the opening five minutes of 1998’s BLADE needed to be expanded into a full-length action movie.

“The opening fight sequence was paced and choreographed so well! The rest of the movie paled by comparison. You could say I’m a small fan of 1998’s BLADE…”

Meanwhile, Tom Nicholson wrote for Empire Magazine that the film “looks a couple of decades ahead of its contemporaries.”

“It anticipates not just the techno-goth stylings and cyber-paranoia of The Matrix, but the box office juggernaut which Marvel – and this is a Marvel film, let’s not forget – would turn into,” he wrote.

Related links:

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day

Skyfall rated as the best James Bond film ever

Logan Paul walked out of Oppenheimer because it was ‘just talking’

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Mason Greenwood set to be offered chance to switch international teams

England (football)

Mason Greenwood set to be offered chance to switch international teams

By Callum Boyle

Brit discovers huge spider in their home but refuses to let it be killed

Brit discovers huge spider in their home but refuses to let it be killed

By Steve Hopkins

Sheikh Jassim set to complete £6bn Man United takeover by October

Football

Sheikh Jassim set to complete £6bn Man United takeover by October

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Influencers divided on Norway’s new law on photo editing

influencers

Influencers divided on Norway’s new law on photo editing

By Charlie Herbert

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £1.7m Bugatti Veyron ‘involved in crash in Majorca’

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £1.7m Bugatti Veyron ‘involved in crash in Majorca’

By Steve Hopkins

Passenger reveals he missed Ethiopian Airlines flight by just two minutes

ethiopian airlines

Passenger reveals he missed Ethiopian Airlines flight by just two minutes

By Marc Mayo

People setting off fireworks between wrong times tonight face £5,000 fine

Bonfire Night

People setting off fireworks between wrong times tonight face £5,000 fine

By Kieran Galpin

Disney star now has 12 hour orgies for a living

Disney

Disney star now has 12 hour orgies for a living

By April Curtin

Fake Instagram posts Coleen Rooney used to ‘sting’ Rebekah Vardy revealed in Wagatha Christie trial

Coleen Rooney

Fake Instagram posts Coleen Rooney used to ‘sting’ Rebekah Vardy revealed in Wagatha Christie trial

By Kieran Galpin

Metal singer pauses show after scaring girl in front row

Concert

Metal singer pauses show after scaring girl in front row

By Charlie Herbert

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day

By Charlie Herbert

Owen Farrell will miss first two games of Rugby World Cup as ban reinstated

Owen Farrell will miss first two games of Rugby World Cup as ban reinstated

By Patrick McCarry

Terrifying video shows what would happen to a human in space without a spacesuit

Terrifying video shows what would happen to a human in space without a spacesuit

By Joseph Loftus

Jose Mourinho responds to Mason Greenwood to Roma links

Football

Jose Mourinho responds to Mason Greenwood to Roma links

By Callum Boyle

Pub landlord reveals what the number on a pint glass means

Pub landlord reveals what the number on a pint glass means

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Cyclist sparks huge crash on wet first day of Strade Bianche race

Crash

Cyclist sparks huge crash on wet first day of Strade Bianche race

By Callum Boyle

Theo Walcott scored, but Mesut Ozil’s reaction to a misplaced pass sums up his entire Arsenal career

Arsenal

Theo Walcott scored, but Mesut Ozil’s reaction to a misplaced pass sums up his entire Arsenal career

By Robert Redmond

13 songs that can teach you more about life than anything else

Music

13 songs that can teach you more about life than anything else

By Paul Moore

Jose Mourinho praises Kepa Arrizabalaga’s “confidence” after substitution controversy

Carabao Cup

Jose Mourinho praises Kepa Arrizabalaga’s “confidence” after substitution controversy

By Wayne Farry

Name every player to score at least four goals in a single Premier League game

Mohamed Salah

Name every player to score at least four goals in a single Premier League game

By Darragh Murphy

Paralympian Olivia Breen outraged after being told sprint briefs ‘too short and inappropriate’

Paralympians

Paralympian Olivia Breen outraged after being told sprint briefs ‘too short and inappropriate’

By George McKay

Load more stories