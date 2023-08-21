Search icon

21st Aug 2023

Logan Paul walked out of Oppenheimer because it was ‘just talking’

Charlie Herbert

Logan Paul walked out of Oppenheimer because it was 'just talking'

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan must be devastated

It’s one of two films that have taken the world of cinema by storm this summer, but it seems that Oppenheimer was doing absolutely nothing for Logan Paul.

The YouTuber and podcaster revealed that he walked out the cinema whilst watching the film because “everyone’s just talking.”

Speaking to film directors Michael and Danny Philipou, known online as RackaRacka, on his podcast Impaulsive, he said: “I didn’t know what they were trying to… What are you doing?

“Everyone’s just talking, It’s all exposition.”

Unsurprisingly, Paul was roundly mocked for his Oppenheimer take.

One person wrote: “Talking about walking out of Oppenheimer because its ‘just talking’ while on a several hour long podcast you do multiple times a month with severely less interesting topics, all played with 0 irony.”

Someone else said: “I walk out of watching podcasts, they just talk.”

Another commented: “I think Logan needs a break.”

It’s not all bad news for Christopher Nolan though, with Paul explaining that he almost walked out of Interstellar after 18 minutes – but stayed in his seat and the film is not in his “top three favourite movies.”

It’s not the first time Paul has voiced an explosive film opinion though.

Last year, he said that Nope, which has a score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, was “one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.”

Since its release in July, Oppenheimer has taken in more than $700 million at the global box office. In the process, the three-hour epic has managed to claim the unique record of becoming the highest-grossing film ever to not reach the top spot at the box office.

David Baddiel says Cillian Murphy shouldn’t have played Oppenheimer because he’s not Jewish

Oppenheimer’s viral mistake spotted by viewers

Robert Downey Jr. heaps praise on Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer role

Film,Logan Paul,Oppenheimer

