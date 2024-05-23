Search icon

News

23rd May 2024

Best time to see the ‘Flower Moon’ in the UK tonight

Charlie Herbert

flower moon uk

It will be visible tonight

Brits across the country will have their eyes to the night-sky once again as the UK experiences a Flower Moon.

On Thursday (May 23), the fifth full Moon of 2024 will take place. When this happens in May, it is known as a Flower Moon, due to the fact flowers are in bloom at this time of year.

So, although the name may suggest otherwise, the Flower Moon will not look any different to any other full Moon, BBC Sky at Night reports.

In fact, most full moons have their own nicknames, such as the Pink Moon, Strawberry Moon and Wolf Moon.

This doesn’t mean it won’t be an impressive sight though.

The Flower Moon is the name given to a full Moon in May (Getty)

For Brits in the UK, the Flower Moon will rise in the southeast and, clear skies depending, it should be visible from 21:59 BST tonight.

The Moon will be in the constellation Scorpius, next to bright star Antares, and won’t rise very high in the sky. This means you’ll need a clear horizon to get the best view of the lunar body.

It will then work its way across the southern part of the sky, before setting in the southwest in the early hours around dawn.

It takes 29.5 days for the Moon to go through a whole lunar phase cycle, Royal Museums Greenwich explains. But this doesn’t mean there is a full Moon every month, as our calendar is not in line with the Moon’s phases.

When there is more than one full Moon in a month, the second one is known as a blue moon.

Related links:

Prof Brian Cox responds to Things Can Only Get Better drowning out Rishi Sunak

Supercomputer simulation predicts when humans will be wiped out

Footage shows sub coming across ‘deep-sea monster’ that existed before dinosaurs on ocean floor

WATCH: Rishi Sunak gets soaked and heckled as he declares 4 July general election

Topics:

Astronomy,flower moon,moon,Space

RELATED ARTICLES

Scientists discover earth-like planet which could be home to alien life

Alien

Scientists discover earth-like planet which could be home to alien life

By Ryan Price

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

Northern Lights

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

By Ryan Price

Northern Lights could be visible in the UK again very soon

Astronomy

Northern Lights could be visible in the UK again very soon

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

Plymouth Argyle

Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

By Charlie Herbert

Train founding member Charlie Colin dies aged 58 after fall in shower

charlie colin

Train founding member Charlie Colin dies aged 58 after fall in shower

By Charlie Herbert

Prof Brian Cox responds to Things Can Only Get Better drowning out Rishi Sunak

general election 2024

Prof Brian Cox responds to Things Can Only Get Better drowning out Rishi Sunak

By Charlie Herbert

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

General Election

Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Charlie Herbert

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

General Election

Rishi Sunak announces general election in July

By Charlie Herbert

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

British

British woman dies by euthanasia after sharing heartbreaking final post

By Ryan Price

Luke Littler hits nine-darter in Premier League final

Darts

Luke Littler hits nine-darter in Premier League final

By Charlie Herbert

Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

Plymouth Argyle

Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

By Charlie Herbert

Rishi Sunak asks Welsh voters if they’re looking forward to the Euros before being told they haven’t qualified

Football

Rishi Sunak asks Welsh voters if they’re looking forward to the Euros before being told they haven’t qualified

By Callum Boyle

Lucas Paqueta charged by FA for alleged breaches of betting rules

Football

Lucas Paqueta charged by FA for alleged breaches of betting rules

By Callum Boyle

Serie A could have six teams in the Champions League next season

Atalanta

Serie A could have six teams in the Champions League next season

By Callum Boyle

Man City could pocket £20m if one thing happens in Championship play-off final

Championship play-off final

Man City could pocket £20m if one thing happens in Championship play-off final

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

celebrity

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

By Ryan Price

Fans shocked after hearing where Brendan Rodgers thinks Celtic would finish in the Premier League

Brendan Rodgers

Fans shocked after hearing where Brendan Rodgers thinks Celtic would finish in the Premier League

By Callum Boyle

Major European cup final marred by violent scenes

Czech Republic

Major European cup final marred by violent scenes

By Callum Boyle

Selena Gomez divides the internet after sharing requirements for dating her

Dating

Selena Gomez divides the internet after sharing requirements for dating her

By Ryan Price

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

BBC

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

By Charlie Herbert

People can’t believe who Vincent Kompany’s assistant could be at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

People can’t believe who Vincent Kompany’s assistant could be at Bayern Munich

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories