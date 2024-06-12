Search icon

12th Jun 2024

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

Ryan Price

They could be walking amongst us.

A team of scientists from Harvard and Montana Technological University have published a new report that suggests that aliens could currently be living on earth in deep underground bases and disguising themselves as humans.

In a new research paper, titled ‘The Cryptoterrestrial Hypothesis‘, the scientists estimate that there is a one in 10 chance that the true solution to the UFO mystery could be ‘cryptoterrestrial’ — meaning they belong to an advanced species hiding on Earth.

The work is a collaboration between scientists who have independently tried to make sure that all viable theories are considered for the UFO mystery, which has seen a major effort effort for government declassification in recent months.

Studies conducted on recent activities of intelligent beings could suggest that they “exist in stealth here on Earth (e.g., underground), and/or its near environs (e.g., the Moon), and/or even ‘walking among us’ (e.g., passing as humans).”

The group admit that “while this notion may sound unlikely on first hearing, many observers are persuaded that it is at least conceivable, not least because whole swathes of our planet remain virtually unexplored and uncharted.”

They claim the theory “deserves genuine consideration in a spirit of epistemic humility and openness.”

The article proposes that “if another intelligent species had inhabited Earth (or Mars) long before Homo sapiens, it is possible that we could have no idea.”

Multiple regions on Earth and near Earth were cited in the new study as worthwhile candidates for investigating the chances of a ‘cryptoterrestrial’ species’ secret base.

Remote and sparsely populated regions such as the ‘Alaskan Triange’ and large underwater caves and structures such as Yonaguni Jima in Japan feature as prominent examples.

TAORMINA (Sicily), ITALY – SEPTEMBER 18: Caves are explored during a scuba dive on September 18, 2023 off the coast of Taormina (sicily), Italy.

With 80 percent of our oceans unmapped, it would be a big job to rule the possibility out.

The researchers didn’t stop there, even suggesting that these cryptoterrestrials may take on different, non-human primate or even reptile forms.

Beyond residing deep underground, they even speculate that this mysterious species could even be concealing themselves on the Moon or have mastered the art of blending in as human beings, a folk theory that has inspired countless works of science fiction.

Another explanation, as put forward by controversial Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, suggests that other ancient civilizations may have lived on “planets like Mars or Earth” but a “billion years apart and hence were not aware of each other.”

Of course, these are all “far-fetched” hypotheses, as the scientists themselves admit, and deserve to be regarded with plenty of skepticism.

