Chelsea make contact with Crystal Palace to sign Michael Olise

His release clause is eye-watering

Chelsea have made contact with in demand Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The 22-year-old attacker has a £60m release clause that Chelsea will have to trigger in order to acquire his services.

Olise has been chased by a host of other sides with Newcastle and Bayern Munich both making contact with the player while Manchester United and Liverpool remain interested.

The forward from West London who has chosen to represent France, scored 10 goals in 19 league appearances last season, assisting six.

Crystal Palace will listen to offers for the talented youngster conceding to his desires to play in the Champions League.

If a deal goes through it will be one of the first made by new manager Enzo Maresca who joined from Leicester after Mauricio Pochettino left The Blues by mutual consent.

Although Chelsea have spent large in recent seasons since American Todd Boehly bought the club from Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich, Noni Madueke remains one of the few specialist right wingers at Maresca’s disposal.

Understandably Olise would help strengthen Chelsea’s right flank, bringing more young talent to Stamford Bridge.

If The Blues do trigger the Frenchman’s release clause it will take Chelsea’s total spend under Boehly to over £1billion since his arrival with only a League Cup final to show for his efforts.

However, for Chelsea to be able to afford the Palace man, they may have to sell with Romelu Lukaku and Connor Gallagher looking the most likely to depart Stamford Bridge this Summer.

Chelsea were close to signing Olise last year for £25m less than what Palace are now asking for, but a move never materialised.

Although not in Didier Deschamps’ France team going to Euro 2024, he is part of Thierry Henry’s squad that will go to the Olympics in Paris.