PlayStation drops nearly 450 hours worth of free games

There are a couple of huge titles here

PlayStation has dropped hundreds of hours worth of free games, providing the perfect antidote to January blues.

The games have been added to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service, and if you completed them all it would take you about 450 hours.

Among the games added is the critically-acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake, released in 2019, which will take on average about 30 hours to complete from start to finish.

Street Fighter V will also be landing on the platform, alongside The Vampire Masquerade – Swansong and Surviving the Aftermath.

Reacting to the news of the new additions, one person wrote: “Y’all are in for a treat with RE2, so much replayability, for myself I can’t wait to enjoy Street Fighter for the last couple weeks of my premium subscription.”

In a handy post on Reddit, one user has shared the review score, difficult and length of each game added to PlayStation Plus in January.

The full list of additions is:

Resident Evil 2

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

LEGO City Undercover

Just Cause 3

Surviving the Aftermath

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Session: Skate Sim

Not a bad batch of games to kick off 2024 with.

