Gaming

16th Jan 2024

PlayStation Plus adds PS1 classic that everyone has been waiting for

Stephen Porzio

It will make people very nostalgic.

One of the benefits of signing up for a PlayStation Plus Premium account is that players can get access to hundreds of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games on their PS4 or PS5.

And from today (Tuesday, 16 January), an absolutely classic game for the PS1 will be playable for PS4 and PS5 users signed up to the PS Plus tier.

That game is Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, the 1999 release based on the blockbuster sequel movie of the same name.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace has just been added to PlayStation Plus

The official PlayStation blog said of the game:

“Use the Force – and your wits – to overcome challenges at every turn in this adaptation of the movie, originally released on PS1.

“In a non-linear storyline that includes key moments from Episode I and additional side-quests, travel to the exotic locales of Episode I, battle hordes of enemies and solve dozens of challenging puzzles.”

While The Phantom Menace game received mixed reviews when it initially came out, many will be nostalgic to get to play as both Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi and get to face off against the villainous Darth Maul once again.

On top of the Star Wars game, other classics being made playable for PS Plus Premium subscribers on Tuesday include the Legend of and Secret of Mana games (PS4), Rally Cross (PS4, PS5) and the Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4).

For an official list of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2024, visit the PlayStation blog right here.

