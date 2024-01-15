Search icon

Gaming

15th Jan 2024

PlayStation users urged to claim free store credit they’re owed

Charlie Herbert

PlayStation users urged to claim free store credit they're owed

It’s worth checking

PlayStation gamers have been urged to check if they are owed free store credit for completing certain requirements.

It’s all to do with PlayStation stars, which you can earn by completing requirements via the PlayStation phone app, or purchasing games through the digital store. You can then redeem these stars for a variety of awards such as digital items, games and store credit.

The rewards scheme isn’t that widely known, even amongst PlayStation fans, but more and more people are becoming aware of it.

However, some gamers on Reddit have urged people to check if they are owed stars they earned over the festive period after people complained they were missing some.

Taking to Reddit, one user said if players were given a case number for the issue of not getting their stars, they can report it to the live service chat and they might be able to get their rewards retroactively.

Points during christmas
byu/birrakilmister inplaystationstars

Someone else explained they had the issue of not getting stars they had earned, but that after contacting PlayStation they got their points.

They wrote: “Got an email a few minutes ago from Playstation support saying they added the missing points to my account. I had been waiting since Dec 28th.”

So, it’s worth checking to see if you are owed any stars for completing requirements over Christmas and New Year. If so, raise it with Sony’s support service.

Related links:

Surprise free download available for PlayStation users without the need for PS Plus

PlayStation Plus drops £120 worth of free games for you to grab right now

Topics:

PlayStation,Sony

RELATED ARTICLES

Surprise free download available for PlayStation users without the need for PS Plus

Gaming

Surprise free download available for PlayStation users without the need for PS Plus

By Stephen Porzio

PlayStation drops £322 worth of free games this Christmas

GTA V

PlayStation drops £322 worth of free games this Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

Playstation have just announced a huge free download for owners

Console

Playstation have just announced a huge free download for owners

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

A new post-apocalyptic Far Cry game has been announced, and here is the very first trailer

A new post-apocalyptic Far Cry game has been announced, and here is the very first trailer

By Wil Jones

All the best bits from E3 2021 you missed while you were watching the Euros

e3

All the best bits from E3 2021 you missed while you were watching the Euros

By Danny Jones

Call of Duty announce Battle Royale mode in Black Ops 4

Call Of Duty

Call of Duty announce Battle Royale mode in Black Ops 4

By Kyle Picknell

Atari releasing 50th anniversary collection with over 90 classic games

Atari

Atari releasing 50th anniversary collection with over 90 classic games

By Rory Cashin

This is how Red Dead Redemption 2 has been censored in other countries

censorship

This is how Red Dead Redemption 2 has been censored in other countries

By Wil Jones

RuneScape Classic to shutdown after 17 years

runescape

RuneScape Classic to shutdown after 17 years

By James Dawson

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

By JOE

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

By Nina McLaughlin

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

Football

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

By Patrick McCarry

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Horror

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Man United fans don’t like the idea of former favourite returning for Michael Carrick’s testimonial

Carlos Tevez

Man United fans don’t like the idea of former favourite returning for Michael Carrick’s testimonial

By Simon Lloyd

Alan Shearer makes a very good point about England’s team to play The Netherlands

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer makes a very good point about England’s team to play The Netherlands

By JOE

Make your own Bernie Sanders meme in any location with this website

Bernie Sanders

Make your own Bernie Sanders meme in any location with this website

By Reuben Pinder

Alexis Sanchez appears to endorse article criticising those calling him a ‘mercenary’

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez appears to endorse article criticising those calling him a ‘mercenary’

By Simon Lloyd

Gary Barlow explains why he suddenly walked off The One Show

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow explains why he suddenly walked off The One Show

By JOE

Tyson Fury promises ‘swift knockout’ in Dillian Whyte fight

Boxing

Tyson Fury promises ‘swift knockout’ in Dillian Whyte fight

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories