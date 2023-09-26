Opening title scene of Netflix’s Evil Dead Rise praised as ‘one of the best ever’

‘The title credit scene in Evil Dead Rise gives me chills every single time.’

Netflix fans are hiding behind their sofas after watching just the opening scene of Evil Dead Rise.

The horror film has been making headlines across the past week as people are watching it for the first time ever thanks to its release on Netflix.

Although the film first arrived in cinemas back in April, its being watched with new eyes after landing on the streaming service.

Evil Dead Rise follows a family who discover a strange book hidden in their apartment in LA.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

Despite the entire movie being hailed as Fresh by the Gods of cinema markings, Rotten Tomatoes, many people remember the flick for just ten seconds worth of action at the very beginning of the movie.

Little spoilers incoming.

evil dead rise opening titles remain superiorpic.twitter.com/iH4ymXaFAm — Валтиел (@jacobagudeloo) June 27, 2023

The movie begins with a shot of a woman standing beneath a backdrop of a bright sun in reference to Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead released back in 1981.

While the initial flick had an exceptionally dark and gloomy feel, Evil Dead Rise appears to broadcast a bright opening scene if you look at the surroundings – and yet it still manages to be terrifyingly haunting.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “The opening scene from Evil Dead Rise has me dying.”

A third commented: “The title credit scene in Evil Dead Rise gives me chills every single time.”

A fourth wrote: “Evil Dead Rise opening titles remain superior.”

You can watch Evil Dead Rise on Netflix now.

