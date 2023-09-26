Search icon

26th Sep 2023

Viewers blown away by new Yorkshire Ripper series The Long Shadow

Joseph Loftus

‘The Long Shadow….. Brilliant, wish I could watch the next one NOW’

The first episode of ITV’s highly anticipated drama about the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe, aired last night and viewers have been absolutely blown away.

The Long Shadow is a seven-part series staring Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban, the man tasked with tracking down the serial killer before he kills again.

The Ripper, who struck fear into women across the United Kingdom in the 70s, was a lorry driver who murdered 13 young women and attacked seven more before he was eventually caught.

A synopsis for the show describes it as “the definitive depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, sensitively focussing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation’.

It goes on: “With the victims, their families and the survivors at the heart of this series, The Long Shadow brings a new perspective to a well-documented story.”

And viewers also believe the show looks like a complete masterpiece.

One person wrote: “That was a stunning opening episode. Such believable performances from Toby Jones, Katherine Kelly and Daniel Mays. It’s a tough story to tell and a tough story to watch but it seems as though this is going to do it sensitively and with respect.”

A second wrote: “I liked the opening scene of “The Long Shadow” ITV drama. Clips of what was happening in the UK back in 1975 setting the pace. I like the fact that this drama is about the aftermath of the murders and the families that the Women sadly left behind.”

Another added: “This may have the best cast for an ITV drama in nearly 20 years. To have two of them would be impressive but Toby Jones, Daniel Mays, David Morrissey, Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby and more to come is being spoilt. Good start.”

The Long Shadow continues on ITV at 9pm next Monday (2 October).

