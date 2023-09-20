Netflix quietly adds 20 huge movies to its library for September

These Netflix additions are pretty impressive, if we do say so ourselves!

Action, comedy, thriller, romance, drama, even an incredible Oscar-winning musical! Netflix has just added 20 huge movies to its streaming library! And all in the same week that Netflix is adding one of 2023’s most entertaining movies (more on that here). Take a look below at the Netflix September additions.

AMERICAN SNIPER

Clint Eastwood directs Bradley Cooper in the biopic of an American soldier who is recorded to have killed more men in battlefield than any other in history. A powerful, well-told drama.

CHICAGO

A big Oscar magnet upon release, this is still probably the horniest musical that Hollywood has ever made. Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta Jones and Richard Gere light up the screen with their fantastic performances.

DEFIANCE

An okay-ish WWII movie, telling the true story of a group of Polish Jewish brothers (the eldest of which is played by Daniel Craig) who set about to save other Jewish people in Belarus.

EL CONDE

A brand new Netflix exclusive from the director of Spencer, this is a black comedy that repaints the former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire.

FIGHT CLUB

Director David Fincher has a new movie coming to Netflix very soon, so why not go back and (re)visit arguably his most famous output, with Brad Pitt and Edward Norton starting a fight club in an attempt to punch through the malaise of their everyday lives.

FREE STATE OF JONES

Matthew McConaughey stars in this historical war movie set during and immediately after the American Civil War. It … isn’t very good.

IN TIME

This movie was recently given the social media spotlight for somewhat predicting the future. The Justin Timberlake/Amanda Seyfried/Cillian Murphy sci-fi thriller is already available on Prime Video and Disney+, and now it is available here too.

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

A fantastically tense drama about one of the leaders (Daniel Kaluuya) of the Black Panthers organisation, and the man (LaKeith Stanfield) forced to infiltrate the group by a shady FBI agent (Jesse Plemons).

KONG: SKULL ISLAND

After the maybe-too-serious Godzilla, things went in a very different direction for this re-do with the big monkey. An amazing cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Toby Kebbell and John C. Reilly.

LOGAN LUCKY

We recently wrote about this overlooked and very, very good heist movie. One of the better of the Netflix September additions.

LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT

With a score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, this Netflix exclusive rom-com with Haley Lu Richardson (White Lotus) and Ben Hardy (Eastenders) is definitely worth checking out.

PUNISHER: WAR ZONE

After the too-tame version with Thomas Jane, this version was a total reboot with the late Ray Stevenson in the lead role. Criticised for being too violent at the time, it has since garnered a very strong cult following.

RUSH

Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl headline this true-life sports drama centred around two of the greatest Formula 1 drivers ever and their intense rivalry with each other.

SAVE THE LAST DANCE

This is not a good movie. But it is a fun movie. And that final dance with Julia Stiles? Chef’s kiss.

SKYLINES

Do you remember that terrible 2010 movie about aliens snatching people en masse? Yeah, this is the THIRD one of those, although apparently this is the best of the bunch.

SUPER INTELLIGENCE

A likeable enough comedy with Melissa McCarthy singled out by an artificial intelligence (unfortunately voiced by James Corden) to help decide the fate of all humanity.

SWEPT AWAY

The infamous bad romantic drama with Madonna, directed by her then-husband Guy Ritchie. 5% on Rotten Tomatoes. Could it venture into so-bad-its-good territory? We’re not brave enough to find out.

THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY

A very sweaty psychological thriller, telling the story of a softly spoken psychopath (Matt Damon), the man he’s become obsessed with (Jude Law), and that man’s girlfriend (Gwyneth Paltrow).

TOM & JERRY

A mix of live action and animation, but somebody forgot to add fun to that mix.

WONDER WOMAN 1984

The not-great superhero sequel, but it still featured a very fun performance from Kristen Wiig as the villainous Cheetah.

