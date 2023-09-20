Search icon

20th Sep 2023

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

Joseph Loftus

Viewers have been hiding behind their couches

Netflix fans have found themselves absolutely petrified after checking out a new arrival on the streaming service.

Some viewers have even claimed they had to turn off the flick just minutes in.

Starring Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek, the 2021 film follows a sheriff on the hunt for a serial killer.

The film, The Little Things, has an exceptionally intense and dark plot line which has proven to be far too much for some Netflix viewers who took to social media to share their take on the hit film.

One person wrote: “Watching The Little Things on Netflix and the first two minutes are so scary, I’m not sure I can continue.”

Another terrified fan added: “[Two] minutes 52 seconds into [Netflix’s] The Little Things [and] it’s made me so anxious, I’ve had to turn it off.”

Another wrote: “Anyone seen the Netflix film the little things? Weird ending. Decent film though. I think haha. Wikipedia says Denzel turned down the psychological thriller seven in the 90’s and says this is what he hoped that would be.”

While a fourth said: “Watching ‘The Little thing’ on Netflix. Boss film.”

The film was initially released across the US in cinemas, receiving mixed reviews from critics. While the cast was hugely praised, the screenplay faced some criticism. Leto did however bag a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The film appears to have mixed reviews amongst those at home too – with some lauding it as a true masterpiece, while others are urging people not to bother.

The Little Things is available to watch now on Netflix.

