New Netflix series is leaving viewers terrified after every episode

Viewers of one of Netflix’s latest horror series, Dear Child, have been left terrified after watching it.

‘Dear Child’ is a six-mini series based on a German novel of the same name, by Romy Hausmann.

The show is in German, with viewers either able to watch with English subtitles or with English voices dubbed over (and if we’ve learned anything from Squid Game, it’s that leaving it in the original language with English subtitles is always the best option).

The story is about a woman who has a traumatic experience whilst being held captive by someone.

As she escapes her captor in a forest, she is hit by a car, and wakes up in hospital in a bad state with very little knowledge of her past or who she is.

However, she does that know that she was raped and that other horrific happened to her as well.

In hospital, she’s joined by a girl called Hannah who is also injured and seems to be her daughter.

From there, things become more and more strange, with Netflix’s synopsis reading: “A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier.”

Lena lived in complete isolation — until she was able to escape her kidnapper.



Dear Child is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/8r19G1yYSV — Netflix (@netflix) September 11, 2023

Kim Reidle plays the main character, with Naila Schuberth in the role of Hannah.

Ever since Dear Child was released on the platform on September 7, people have been expressing how creepy and terrifying the series is – and how much they loved it.

One person wrote: “Just watched Dear Child on Netflix. Definitely worth the watch. Excellent German-language thriller.”

Another said: “I enjoyed it, had me anxious every episode.”

Dear Child on Netflix is a good show. I haven’t watched a series that good in a while. pic.twitter.com/SumEAzJrnW — African Aquarian ♒️ 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@NaturalHippy888) September 9, 2023

Someone else said they watched it all in one day and had it finished by “midnight.”

They added: “I liked it and couldn’t stop.”

A fourth wrote: “Loved it but made me nervous.”

Dear Child is available to watch now on Netflix.

