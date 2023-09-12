Search icon

Entertainment

12th Sep 2023

New Netflix series is leaving viewers terrified after every episode

Charlie Herbert

New Netflix series Dear Child is leaving viewers terrified after every episode

‘Had me anxious every episode’

Viewers of one of Netflix’s latest horror series, Dear Child, have been left terrified after watching it.

‘Dear Child’ is a six-mini series based on a German novel of the same name, by Romy Hausmann.

The show is in German, with viewers either able to watch with English subtitles or with English voices dubbed over (and if we’ve learned anything from Squid Game, it’s that leaving it in the original language with English subtitles is always the best option).

The story is about a woman who has a traumatic experience whilst being held captive by someone.

As she escapes her captor in a forest, she is hit by a car, and wakes up in hospital in a bad state with very little knowledge of her past or who she is.

However, she does that know that she was raped and that other horrific happened to her as well.

In hospital, she’s joined by a girl called Hannah who is also injured and seems to be her daughter.

From there, things become more and more strange, with Netflix’s synopsis reading: “A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier.”

Kim Reidle plays the main character, with Naila Schuberth in the role of Hannah.

Ever since Dear Child was released on the platform on September 7, people have been expressing how creepy and terrifying the series is – and how much they loved it.

One person wrote: “Just watched Dear Child on Netflix. Definitely worth the watch. Excellent German-language thriller.”

Another said: “I enjoyed it, had me anxious every episode.”

Someone else said they watched it all in one day and had it finished by “midnight.”

They added: “I liked it and couldn’t stop.”

A fourth wrote: “Loved it but made me nervous.”

Dear Child is available to watch now on Netflix.

Related links:

Netflix has added 12 absolutely huge movies to its library

Netflix has added one of the best revenge thrillers of the decade

Topics:

dear child,Horror,Netflix,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix unveils spooky first look at new series from Haunting of Hill House creator

Haunting of Hill House

Netflix unveils spooky first look at new series from Haunting of Hill House creator

By Stephen Porzio

People are calling Adam Sandler’s Hustle the best sports movie ever made

Adam Sandler

People are calling Adam Sandler’s Hustle the best sports movie ever made

By Simon Bland

Fans shocked by ‘offensive’ Rotten Tomatoes score for Adam Sandler classic

Adam Sandler

Fans shocked by ‘offensive’ Rotten Tomatoes score for Adam Sandler classic

By Tom Todhunter

MORE FROM JOE

Little Britain removes controversial David Walliams character from episodes

BBC

Little Britain removes controversial David Walliams character from episodes

By Danny Jones

Trigger Happy TV is set to make a comeback…

Comedy

Trigger Happy TV is set to make a comeback…

By JOE

If you know anyone that’s getting married, Don’t Tell The Bride are taking applications

TV

If you know anyone that’s getting married, Don’t Tell The Bride are taking applications

By Paul Moore

Channing Tatum confirmed to return for Magic Mike 3

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum confirmed to return for Magic Mike 3

By Danny Jones

The Killers have tweeted a wonderful message to the man in that viral ‘Mr Brightside’ video

Killorglin

The Killers have tweeted a wonderful message to the man in that viral ‘Mr Brightside’ video

By Carl Kinsella

How BoJack Horseman helped me better understand depression

Bojack Horseman

How BoJack Horseman helped me better understand depression

By Tom Victor

‘River of red wine’ flows through town after 580,000 gallon spillage

‘River of red wine’ flows through town after 580,000 gallon spillage

By Steve Hopkins

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

job interview

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

By Callum Boyle

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

By Joseph Loftus

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

UFC

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

By Charlie Herbert

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

By Joseph Loftus

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Alberto Moreno’s Wikipedia page was ruthlessly updated after Liverpool lose to Sevilla

Alberto Moreno

Alberto Moreno’s Wikipedia page was ruthlessly updated after Liverpool lose to Sevilla

By Darragh Murphy

Mark Zuckerberg slammed for his apology on social media blackout

Crash

Mark Zuckerberg slammed for his apology on social media blackout

By Kieran Galpin

Bernie Sanders is selling meme jumpers to raise money for charity

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders is selling meme jumpers to raise money for charity

By Rudi Kinsella

The age of online activism and how to translate that into real change

feature-sensitive

The age of online activism and how to translate that into real change

By Nooruddean Choudry

This guy faceswapped a funeral…with the corpse

Snapchat

This guy faceswapped a funeral…with the corpse

By Kevin Beirne

James Corden pays an extremely touching tribute to Prince

James Corden

James Corden pays an extremely touching tribute to Prince

By JOE

Load more stories