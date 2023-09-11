Search icon

11th Sep 2023

Netflix has added 12 absolutely huge movies to its library

Rory Cashin

Not only are the new Netflix movies huge, but some of them are legitimately great!

Netflix has added some huge blockbusters, powerful documentaries, important dramas and brilliant thrillers to its library this week!

99 HOMES
Andrew Garfield stars in this powerful drama about a young man, who finds that he and his mother (Laura Dern) are about to be thrown out of their home by a ruthless real estate giant (Michael Shannon). But when he goes to confront the man, he instead finds himself working for him.

THE CARD COUNTER
As we said recently, Netflix has added one of the best revenge thrillers of the last few years.

EDGE OF TOMORROW
We’re all still waiting patiently for the sequel to this awesome Tom Cruise/Emily Blunt sci-fi action extravaganza. If you’ve never seen it, we 100% recommend you check it out ASAP.

GODZILLA
The really very good reimagining of the giant lizard story is filled with some epic set pieces and proper, disaster movie-esque scenes of mass destruction and horror. The sequel, Godzilla vs Kong, has also been added to Netflix, and you can check out our interview with that movie’s stars right here:

THE HANGOVER
Netflix has added the original (and best) of the trilogy, but they’ve also added The Hangover Part II and The Hangover Part III too, if you want to have a little Hangover marathon.

HELL OR HIGH WATER
One of the best thrillers of recent years, with Chris Pine and Ben Foster as bank robbing brothers, being hunted by a relentless law man (Jeff Bridges).

THE LITTLE THINGS
A trio of Oscar winners – Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto – feature in this serial killer thriller, centring around an obsessed detective and a killer who may have come out of retirement.

LOCKED DOWN
A heist movie set during the pandemic, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor target one of the most famous upscale stores in London. From the director of Edge Of Tomorrow and the writer of Peaky Blinders, with a supporting cast including Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Mark Gatiss, Claes Bang, Ben Stiller, and Ben Kingsley, it should have been A LOT better than this.

SCOUTS HONOR: THE SECTET FILES OF THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%, this powerful documentary about the systematic abuse within the Boy Scouts of America is an important watch.

