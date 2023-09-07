Netflix has added one of the best revenge thrillers of the decade

The movie comes from the writer of one of Martin Scorsese’s best movies.

Released in cinemas here in November 2021, The Card Counter came and went without being given much attention. To be fair, it was released on the same day as Eternals and Spencer, two of the most talked about movies (for good or bad) of 2021, so it is somewhat understandable that The Card Counter got lost in the shuffle.

Written and directed by Paul Schrader (who wrote the script for Taxi Driver), the movie tells the story of William (Oscar Isaac), an ex-military interrogator turned gambler who is haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. The cast also features Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe, while the movie was executive produced by none other than Martin Scorsese himself.

Unfortunately, despite the huge talent involved, The Card Counter only managed to bank $5 million at the global box office, meaning chances are very good that you didn’t get to see it during its limited run on the big screen. Not to worry though, as it is now available to stream at home.

Oscar Isaac gives an Oscars-worthy performance in Netflix thriller The Card Counter

Upon release in cinemas, the movie scored an impressive 87% with critics, with the prevailing opinion being that this movie absolutely won’t be for everybody, but those who do get on its wavelength will have found one of their new favourite movies of all time:

The Playlist – “It’s truly a wild, blazing ride, a tragic but deeply moral film about a righteous, transactional man who has truly weighed and considered the cost of the wicked transgressions committed against his country, his fellow man, and his own soul.”

ABC News – “A new Paul Schrader movie is always an event and this spellbinding meditation on sin and salvation – seen through the eyes of a gambler (a superb Oscar Isaac) who counts cards to both escape and confront his torturous past – is one of his best.”

Time – “The Card Counter, with Isaac’s superb performance at its heart, might be the movie you didn’t know you were wishing for, coming at a time when wishing for life to restart has become a consuming preoccupation.”

Netflix thriller The Card Counter is available to watch right now.

