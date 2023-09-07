Search icon

Entertainment

07th Sep 2023

Netflix has added one of the best revenge thrillers of the decade

Rory Cashin

The movie comes from the writer of one of Martin Scorsese’s best movies.

Released in cinemas here in November 2021, The Card Counter came and went without being given much attention. To be fair, it was released on the same day as Eternals and Spencer, two of the most talked about movies (for good or bad) of 2021, so it is somewhat understandable that The Card Counter got lost in the shuffle.

Written and directed by Paul Schrader (who wrote the script for Taxi Driver), the movie tells the story of William (Oscar Isaac), an ex-military interrogator turned gambler who is haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. The cast also features Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe, while the movie was executive produced by none other than Martin Scorsese himself.

Unfortunately, despite the huge talent involved, The Card Counter only managed to bank $5 million at the global box office, meaning chances are very good that you didn’t get to see it during its limited run on the big screen. Not to worry though, as it is now available to stream at home.

Card Counter

Oscar Isaac gives an Oscars-worthy performance in Netflix thriller The Card Counter

Upon release in cinemas, the movie scored an impressive 87% with critics, with the prevailing opinion being that this movie absolutely won’t be for everybody, but those who do get on its wavelength will have found one of their new favourite movies of all time:

The Playlist – “It’s truly a wild, blazing ride, a tragic but deeply moral film about a righteous, transactional man who has truly weighed and considered the cost of the wicked transgressions committed against his country, his fellow man, and his own soul.”

ABC News – “A new Paul Schrader movie is always an event and this spellbinding meditation on sin and salvation – seen through the eyes of a gambler (a superb Oscar Isaac) who counts cards to both escape and confront his torturous past – is one of his best.”

Time – “The Card Counter, with Isaac’s superb performance at its heart, might be the movie you didn’t know you were wishing for, coming at a time when wishing for life to restart has become a consuming preoccupation.”

Netflix thriller The Card Counter is available to watch right now.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gogglebox legend quits show after 10 years

Entertainment

Gogglebox legend quits show after 10 years

By Callum Boyle

Night train between Paris and Berlin to leave station again after nine years

Berlin

Night train between Paris and Berlin to leave station again after nine years

By Charlie Herbert

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

Career

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Adidas will continue selling Yeezys but under a different name

Adidas

Adidas will continue selling Yeezys but under a different name

By Steve Hopkins

Kanye West’s honorary degree from the Art Institute of Chicago has been revoked

anti semitic

Kanye West’s honorary degree from the Art Institute of Chicago has been revoked

By Steve Hopkins

S Club 7 announce reunion tour for 25th anniversary tour, and here’s how to get tickets

Music

S Club 7 announce reunion tour for 25th anniversary tour, and here’s how to get tickets

By Charlie Herbert

Here’s the first look at adult Draco Malfoy in the new ‘Harry Potter’ play

Harry Potter

Here’s the first look at adult Draco Malfoy in the new ‘Harry Potter’ play

By Laura Holland

There’s a film called ‘Omicron’ and the plot is sending conspiracy theorists wild

Aliens

There’s a film called ‘Omicron’ and the plot is sending conspiracy theorists wild

By Kieran Galpin

Game Of Thrones fans left divided over brutal scene in first House of The Dragon episode

birth

Game Of Thrones fans left divided over brutal scene in first House of The Dragon episode

By Kieran Galpin

Jesse Lingard to feature in behind closed doors friendly for Premier League side

Football

Jesse Lingard to feature in behind closed doors friendly for Premier League side

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo says the rivalry with Lionel Messi is over

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says the rivalry with Lionel Messi is over

By Callum Boyle

Kevin Costner’s ex says she’ll have to get a job after child support is halved to $63k a month

celebrity news

Kevin Costner’s ex says she’ll have to get a job after child support is halved to $63k a month

By Charlie Herbert

Fans demand DNA test for Ronaldinho lookalike

Football

Fans demand DNA test for Ronaldinho lookalike

By JOE

David Silva names the only team that can challenge Man City for the title

Arsenal

David Silva names the only team that can challenge Man City for the title

By Callum Boyle

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, split three months after having baby

Al Pacino

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, split three months after having baby

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Trump supporters storm US capitol in Washington DC, attacking police

Democratic Party

Trump supporters storm US capitol in Washington DC, attacking police

By Alex Roberts

Corrie fans consider boycotting soap due to ‘dragged-out’ storyline

Corrie

Corrie fans consider boycotting soap due to ‘dragged-out’ storyline

By Jade Hayden

Can you name the Arsenal squad that used all 26 letters of the alphabet?

Arsenal

Can you name the Arsenal squad that used all 26 letters of the alphabet?

By Tom Victor

Either NYCFC’s new kit is brilliant or Andrea Pirlo can make anything look good

Andrea Pirlo

Either NYCFC’s new kit is brilliant or Andrea Pirlo can make anything look good

By Tom Victor

All Disney movies are now disqualified from major awards due to the banning of film critics

Disney

All Disney movies are now disqualified from major awards due to the banning of film critics

By Rory Cashin

Thousands visit Diego Maradona’s coffin in presidential palace

Argentina

Thousands visit Diego Maradona’s coffin in presidential palace

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories