Applications open for season three of The Traitors

Fancy yourself as a good judge of character or someone who can pull the wool over people’s eyes?

It’s the show everyone’s been talking about for the last four weeks, and applications are open for the next series of The Traitors UK.

On Friday (January 26), the second season of the show came to an end with a finale that has been described as the ‘most brutal moment in TV history.’

We won’t go into all the details here, but it’s safe to say The Traitors will go down as one of the biggest shows of 2024.

The series first appeared on British screens at the end of November 2022. The concept is based on Dutch series De Verraders (I’ll let you work out what that translates as), which has been adapted across the world.

After the first season was aired here, there was uncertainty whether it would return or just be a one-off series.

Speaking on The Traitors: Uncloaked after the finale was aired on BBC One, host Claudia Winkleman revealed that she actually encouraged the BBC not to do a second series, thinking it couldn’t be as good as the first.

She said: “When we did the first one, which we didn’t think was going to do well, I phone my husband and say: ‘It’s all over, but I’ve had a good run and we always knew it was going to end so nevermind.’

“And then when that did well, I did say to the bosses at the BBC ‘let’s just leave that’ because we can’t do it again. It’s like that perfect first kiss, you know, you’re like ‘let’s not do that again.'”

But return it did, and this year’s series was even more popular than the first, hauling in millions of viewers.

And if you fancy yourself as a good judge of character who could root out treachery or someone who can pull the wool over people’s eyes, applications are open for series three.

To apply you’ll need to fill in this form consisting of 12 questions to help producers work out your character traits. The application also includes a chance for you to talk about yourself in a maximmum of 1000 characters.

But you don’t have too long, with applications closing on February 11.

You will have to be over 18 to apply, have the legal right to reside in the UK and be able to dedicate up to four weeks of your time in either spring or summer this year towards filming the show.

And, be warned, some of the questions in the application process are a bit personal, with applicants being asked to reveal what the biggest secret they’ve ever kept is and what the biggest lie they’ve ever told is.

But if you’re just looking for a quick 10 minutes of fame, don’t bother.

Show producer Mike Cotton told the Metro that they don’t want people who are just in it for the fame, and instead are looking for those with a “passion for playing” the game.

He said: “We’re actively looking for people who have got a passion for playing that game, and potentially might come to it with a game plan or a strategy.

“But we’re also looking for people who can bring something from their own lives to it, whether that’s a skillset, whether that’s from a past job, whether that’s a hobby, or some sort of life experience that they’ve had.

“What I find fascinating is that you don’t have to be the smartest, you don’t have to be the prettiest, you don’t have to be the strongest to win this game.”

