Search icon

Entertainment

27th Jan 2024

Applications open for season three of The Traitors

Charlie Herbert

applications are open for the traitors season three

Fancy yourself as a good judge of character or someone who can pull the wool over people’s eyes?

It’s the show everyone’s been talking about for the last four weeks, and applications are open for the next series of The Traitors UK.

On Friday (January 26), the second season of the show came to an end with a finale that has been described as the ‘most brutal moment in TV history.’

We won’t go into all the details here, but it’s safe to say The Traitors will go down as one of the biggest shows of 2024.

The series first appeared on British screens at the end of November 2022. The concept is based on Dutch series De Verraders (I’ll let you work out what that translates as), which has been adapted across the world.

After the first season was aired here, there was uncertainty whether it would return or just be a one-off series.

Speaking on The Traitors: Uncloaked after the finale was aired on BBC One, host Claudia Winkleman revealed that she actually encouraged the BBC not to do a second series, thinking it couldn’t be as good as the first.

(BBC)

She said: “When we did the first one, which we didn’t think was going to do well, I phone my husband and say: ‘It’s all over, but I’ve had a good run and we always knew it was going to end so nevermind.’

“And then when that did well, I did say to the bosses at the BBC ‘let’s just leave that’ because we can’t do it again. It’s like that perfect first kiss, you know, you’re like ‘let’s not do that again.'”

But return it did, and this year’s series was even more popular than the first, hauling in millions of viewers.

And if you fancy yourself as a good judge of character who could root out treachery or someone who can pull the wool over people’s eyes, applications are open for series three.

To apply you’ll need to fill in this form consisting of 12 questions to help producers work out your character traits. The application also includes a chance for you to talk about yourself in a maximmum of 1000 characters.

But you don’t have too long, with applications closing on February 11.

You will have to be over 18 to apply, have the legal right to reside in the UK and be able to dedicate up to four weeks of your time in either spring or summer this year towards filming the show.

And, be warned, some of the questions in the application process are a bit personal, with applicants being asked to reveal what the biggest secret they’ve ever kept is and what the biggest lie they’ve ever told is.

But if you’re just looking for a quick 10 minutes of fame, don’t bother.

Show producer Mike Cotton told the Metro that they don’t want people who are just in it for the fame, and instead are looking for those with a “passion for playing” the game.

He said: “We’re actively looking for people who have got a passion for playing that game, and potentially might come to it with a game plan or a strategy.

“But we’re also looking for people who can bring something from their own lives to it, whether that’s a skillset, whether that’s from a past job, whether that’s a hobby, or some sort of life experience that they’ve had.

“What I find fascinating is that you don’t have to be the smartest, you don’t have to be the prettiest, you don’t have to be the strongest to win this game.”

Related links:

The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

Claudia Winkleman names the four stars she wants for The Traitors Celebrities

The Traitors ‘set for celebrity spin-off’ with star-studded cast

Topics:

The Traitors

RELATED ARTICLES

Finale of The Traitors labelled ‘most brutal moment in TV history’

The Traitors

Finale of The Traitors labelled ‘most brutal moment in TV history’

By Charlie Herbert

BBC confirm second series of The Traitors

claudia winkleman

BBC confirm second series of The Traitors

By Stephen Porzio

The Traitors US is coming to the BBC tomorrow

BBC

The Traitors US is coming to the BBC tomorrow

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Henry Cavill speaks out on Enola Holmes copyright lawsuit

Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill speaks out on Enola Holmes copyright lawsuit

By Wil Jones

Glastonbury could come to London…if one mayoral candidate gets his way

Festivals

Glastonbury could come to London…if one mayoral candidate gets his way

By JOE

China to show Star Wars films on big screen for the first time

China

China to show Star Wars films on big screen for the first time

By Tom Victor

I’m A Celeb viewers are pointing fingers at Stanley for suspicious noise

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

I’m A Celeb viewers are pointing fingers at Stanley for suspicious noise

By JOE

Seth MacFarlane reveals the one Family Guy joke that went too far

Comedy

Seth MacFarlane reveals the one Family Guy joke that went too far

By Charlie Herbert

Daniel Craig says Bond shouldn’t be a woman as they should have their own great roles

007

Daniel Craig says Bond shouldn’t be a woman as they should have their own great roles

By Danny Jones

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

FA Cup

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

By Charlie Herbert

All Brits face conscription ‘within six years’, expert warns

Army

All Brits face conscription ‘within six years’, expert warns

By Charlie Herbert

British plumber’s invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

Cancer

British plumber’s invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

By Charlie Herbert

Pep Guardiola says he will ‘sleep better’ following Klopp’s Liverpool departure

Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola says he will ‘sleep better’ following Klopp’s Liverpool departure

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford spotted on night out in Belfast before missing Man United training because of ‘illness’

Football

Marcus Rashford spotted on night out in Belfast before missing Man United training because of ‘illness’

By Callum Boyle

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

See all the 2015 Rugby World Cup kits in one place (Gallery)

Australia

See all the 2015 Rugby World Cup kits in one place (Gallery)

By Kevin Beirne

Fleetwood Mac will be on tour next summer

Music

Fleetwood Mac will be on tour next summer

By Paul Moore

WATCH: This Tom Hardy Bedtime Stories clip with his late dog is touchingly poignant

CBeebies

WATCH: This Tom Hardy Bedtime Stories clip with his late dog is touchingly poignant

By Jade Hayden

Brit tourist, 19, ‘faces being left paralysed’ after diving into Magaluf pool

Life

Brit tourist, 19, ‘faces being left paralysed’ after diving into Magaluf pool

By Charlie Herbert

Netanyahu says he will use ‘full force’ after deadliest strike yet kills 42 in Gaza

air strikes

Netanyahu says he will use ‘full force’ after deadliest strike yet kills 42 in Gaza

By Claudia McInerney

Arsenal confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal

Arsenal confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories