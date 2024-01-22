Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Jan 2024

Claudia Winkleman names the four stars she wants for The Traitors Celebrities

Nina McLaughlin

The show’s host has spoken out

The Traitors is almost the only TV that has mattered this month, as it has been keeping its millions of viewers on the edge of their seats.

And with the recent news that a celebrity version of the show might be in the works, it seems the franchise is only going to get better and better.

For those who aren’t in the know, the aim of the game goes is for the Faithfuls to catch out the Traitors.

At the beginning of the show, a group of contestants are deemed Traitors, without the Faithfuls knowing who they are.

The Traitors murder a Faithful each night, but the Faithfuls have the chance to banish a Traitor if they can sniff them out during the round table discussion.

If by the end of the game any Traitors remain, then they take home the cash prize. However, if the Faithfuls banish all of the Traitors, then they come out victorious.

Sounds juicy, right?

Well, it might be about to get even juicier with rumours of a celebrity spinoff version of the show.

A celebrity line-up has already been reported

The Sun reports that the BBC is plotting the celeb version, with a host of big names set to be joining.

“Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they’ll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world,” an insider told the outlet.

“But they also want stars who are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-cross or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber.

“Rumours of a celebrity series have naturally swirled since The Traitors launched in 2022 and the show became an instant hit — but they have been unfounded ­gossip until now.

“The BBC wanted to establish the ‘civilian’ version of the show before considering a celeb spin-off.

“The fact that the first two series have proved such a success has ­convinced them that now is the right time.

“They’re shooting for the stars too, because they don’t see why they can’t attract the same calibre of people that currently sign up for Strictly and I’m A Celebrity.”

Rumoured contestants include Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, fresh from their Wagatha Christie trials, Gary Lineker, and even everyone’s least favourite ex-MP Matt Hancock.

The BBC have refused to comment on the rumours thus far, but if the celeb version does come to fruition, viewers shouldn’t expect it to air until 2025.

“I so want to play!”

However, Claudia Winkleman herself has already addressed a possible celeb line-up, and revealed who she would choose.

Among her list of picks is Stephen Fry, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Andrew Garfield, as well as Adam Woodyatt, who is best known for playing Ian Beale in Eastenders.

“Victoria Coren Mitchell so I can cuddle her – I know her, that sounds weird – Adam Woodyatt, always. Andrew Garfield and I’ll have Stephen Fry as well,” she said.

The host added that she would love to take part herself, even if she didn’t think she would be any good.

“I think I’d be terrible at all of it. I so want to play though. I so want to play!”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

Entertainment

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

By Charlie Herbert

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

By Nina McLaughlin

Will Ferrell admits he had ‘zero knowledge’ of trans community before best friend of 30 years came out

Will Ferrell admits he had ‘zero knowledge’ of trans community before best friend of 30 years came out

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

A first look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider film

Movies

A first look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider film

By Paul Moore

Seven awful films rated higher than Pogba’s “Pogmentary” on IMDB

Football

Seven awful films rated higher than Pogba’s “Pogmentary” on IMDB

By Callum Boyle

Try not to get too excited, but there could be another Gladiator movie on the way

Gladiator

Try not to get too excited, but there could be another Gladiator movie on the way

By Conor Heneghan

Christian Bale looks unrecognisable as Dick Cheney in the first trailer for Vice

Christian Bale

Christian Bale looks unrecognisable as Dick Cheney in the first trailer for Vice

By Rich Cooper

Watching every Jason Statham punch ever is strangely satisfying (Video)

Fighting

Watching every Jason Statham punch ever is strangely satisfying (Video)

By JOE

The first teaser for the second series of Better Call Saul is here (Video)

Better Call Saul

The first teaser for the second series of Better Call Saul is here (Video)

By Tony Cuddihy

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

By Callum Boyle

Man spends £19,000 on ‘ultra-realistic’ wolf costume to fulfil dream of living like wild animal

Cosplay

Man spends £19,000 on ‘ultra-realistic’ wolf costume to fulfil dream of living like wild animal

By Steve Hopkins

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

Football

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

Gaming

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

By Charlie Herbert

Man United to introduce new rule to clear out dead wood

Football

Man United to introduce new rule to clear out dead wood

By Callum Boyle

Man partied for days before realising he’d been shot in the head

Brazil

Man partied for days before realising he’d been shot in the head

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp could make German wunderkind his first Liverpool signing

Leroy Sane

Jurgen Klopp could make German wunderkind his first Liverpool signing

By Tom Victor

End of life ‘suicide capsule’ machine gets approval in Switzerland

suicide

End of life ‘suicide capsule’ machine gets approval in Switzerland

By Kieran Galpin

Straw poll divides opinion

plastic straws

Straw poll divides opinion

By Jack Peat

Freiburg’s Nils Petersen score spectacular lob from 40 yards against Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund

Freiburg’s Nils Petersen score spectacular lob from 40 yards against Borussia Dortmund

By Reuben Pinder

Scientists have found how to stop you from bingeing on junk food

Diet

Scientists have found how to stop you from bingeing on junk food

By Ben Kenyon

It’s hard to find too many faults in Phil Thompson’s combined XI for Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Liverpool

It’s hard to find too many faults in Phil Thompson’s combined XI for Liverpool vs. Manchester United

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories