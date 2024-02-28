Search icon

Entertainment

28th Feb 2024

Friends legend ‘to be first signing for Celeb version of The Traitors’

Nina McLaughlin

This would be incredible

A Friends star is reportedly in the line up for the rumoured first celebrity version of The Traitors.

Since it first hit screens last year, The Traitors has had audiences hooked.

For those who aren’t in the know, the aim of the game goes is for the Faithfuls to catch out the Traitors.

At the beginning of the show, a group of contestants are deemed Traitors, without the Faithfuls knowing who they are.

The Traitors murder a Faithful each night, but the Faithfuls have the chance to banish a Traitor if they can sniff them out during the round table discussion.

If by the end of the game any Traitors remain, then they take home the cash prize. However, if the Faithfuls banish all of the Traitors, then they come out victorious.

Sounds juicy, right?

Well, just imagine all that but with a group of familiar celebrity faces.

One of the first stars who is reportedly lined up for the series is none other than Friends actress Courteney Cox.

A source told The Sun: “The fact the producers have a star from Friends in their sights shows the kind of calibre of famous faces Celebrity Traitors is aiming for.

“After the show was announced, producers were swamped with calls from big names and their agents wanting to throw their hat in the ring — many of them a big surprise.

“Courteney has always been a fan of the show, particularly as the British version has her mate Claudia fronting it.”

@bbc Could we BE any more excited?! 👀 Head to bbc.co.uk/takepart for a chance to play #TheTraitors 😈 #iPlayer #ClaudiaWinkleman #CourtneyCox ♬ original sound – BBC

It comes after Traitors host Claudia Winkleman shared a video alongside Courteney, with whom she is good friends, teasing the idea of the actress having taken part in this year’s series.

“So I have some news — The Traitors series two is coming,” Winkleman says in the clip.

“Would you like to get involved? I might see you in the castle.”

Courteney then whipped her iconic Traitors hood down and said: “Claudia, can I please do it?”

Claudia replied: “I’ve said this to you before, it’s no. You cannot apply if you’re a celebrity or one as famous as this one.

“Now, off you go.”

Topics:

The Traitors

RELATED ARTICLES

Applications open for season three of The Traitors

The Traitors

Applications open for season three of The Traitors

By Charlie Herbert

Finale of The Traitors labelled ‘most brutal moment in TV history’

The Traitors

Finale of The Traitors labelled ‘most brutal moment in TV history’

By Charlie Herbert

BBC confirm second series of The Traitors

claudia winkleman

BBC confirm second series of The Traitors

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Star begs fans not to visit cast as major BBC soap is axed after 20 years

BBC

Star begs fans not to visit cast as major BBC soap is axed after 20 years

By Charlie Herbert

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

American Psycho

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

By JOE

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

By Joseph Loftus

New Samurai show likened to ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’ drops on streaming today to rave reviews

John Wick

New Samurai show likened to ‘Game of Thrones in Japan’ drops on streaming today to rave reviews

By Charlie Herbert

New film knocks off The Shawshank Redemption as IMDb’s highest-rated film of all time

New film knocks off The Shawshank Redemption as IMDb’s highest-rated film of all time

By Nina McLaughlin

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

Alabama Rot

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

By Joseph Loftus

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

Football

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

By JOE

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Huge debate sparked after woman says she doesn’t wash her chicken before cooking

Chicken

Huge debate sparked after woman says she doesn’t wash her chicken before cooking

By Charlie Herbert

Player had year long Chelsea trial because ‘he kept turning up and nobody said anything’

Chelsea

Player had year long Chelsea trial because ‘he kept turning up and nobody said anything’

By Callum Boyle

Ja Rule denied entry to UK days before start of tour

Ja Rule denied entry to UK days before start of tour

By Ryan Price

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

Australia

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

By Ryan Price

Irish city drafts busking bill to target ‘men dressed as leprechauns’

Irish city drafts busking bill to target ‘men dressed as leprechauns’

By Simon Kelly

Mo Salah reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer

Football

Mo Salah reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories