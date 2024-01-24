The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

The Traitors is finally back on our screens tonight after a torturous wait since it last aired on Friday.

However, there is one thing that is leaving fans shocked – and it’s something that we don’t see in the show.

For those who aren’t in the know, the aim of the game goes is for the Faithfuls to catch out the Traitors.

At the beginning of the show, a group of contestants are deemed Traitors, without the Faithfuls knowing who they are.

The Traitors murder a Faithful each night, but the Faithfuls have the chance to banish a Traitor if they can sniff them out during the round table discussion.

If by the end of the game any Traitors remain, then they take home the cash prize. However, if the Faithfuls banish all of the Traitors, then they come out victorious.

Sounds juicy, right?

With a game this good, it’s no surprise that viewers are desperate to find out more of what goes on behind the scenes.

One detail that people are only just discovering is that the contestants don’t stay in the iconic castle where the game is set.

Instead, they stay at a nearby airport hotel which costs just £70 per night.

The host of the American version of the show, Alan Cumming, revealed the news, as the US contestants stay in the same location as both series are filmed at Ardross Hall.

“They [the contestants] all stayed in the airport hotel in the Inverness airport,” he told The Daily Beast. “How glamorous – you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel!”

“I stayed in a little house in Inverness. But I had a room in the castle where I would get made up and dressed.

“It had a huge bed in it. So I did actually sleep quite often, but not overnight.”

After the end of filing each day, contestants go back to snooze at the Courtyard by Marriott.

People have responded to the revelation online.

“OMG! I always imagined they all stayed in individual little cottages on the castle estate somewhere – this is way less romantic than what I thought,” one said.