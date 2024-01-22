The Traitors ‘set for celebrity spin-off’ with star-studded cast

This is exactly the news we needed to hear

The Traitors is almost the only TV that has mattered this month, as it has been keeping its millions of viewers on the edge of their seats.

For those who aren’t in the know, the aim of the game goes is for the Faithfuls to catch out the Traitors.

At the beginning of the show, a group of contestants are deemed Traitors, without the Faithfuls knowing who they are.

The Traitors murder a Faithful each night, but the Faithfuls have the chance to banish a Traitor if they can sniff them out during the round table discussion.

If by the end of the game any Traitors remain, then they take home the cash prize. However, if the Faithfuls banish all of the Traitors, then they come out victorious.

Sounds juicy, right?

Well, it might be about to get even juicier with rumours of a celebrity spinoff version of the show.

The Sun reports that the BBC is plotting the celeb version, with a host of big names set to be joining.

“Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they’ll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world,” an insider told the outlet.

“But they also want stars who are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-cross or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber.

“Rumours of a celebrity series have naturally swirled since The Traitors launched in 2022 and the show became an instant hit — but they have been unfounded ­gossip until now.

“The BBC wanted to establish the ‘civilian’ version of the show before considering a celeb spin-off.

“The fact that the first two series have proved such a success has ­convinced them that now is the right time.

“They’re shooting for the stars too, because they don’t see why they can’t attract the same calibre of people that currently sign up for Strictly and I’m A Celebrity.”

Rumoured contestants include Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, fresh from their Wagatha Christie trials, Gary Lineker, and even everyone’s least favourite ex-MP Matt Hancock.

The BBC have refused to comment on the rumours thus far, but if the celeb version does come to fruition, viewers shouldn’t expect it to air until 2025.