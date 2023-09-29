Search icon

Sport

29th Sep 2023

Tyson Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for fight this year

Joseph Loftus

Tyson Fury confirmed the news on X

Huge reports are coming in that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed the contracts for the biggest fight in heavyweight boxing and they’re set to go to war later this year.

According to reports, the fight could take place on December 23 or in January.

The Gypsy King is set to fight Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on October 28 and he appears to be set to return to the Middle East to face Usyk too.

Usyk defended his WBA (super), IBF, WBO and The Ring Magazine titles against Daniel Dubois last month.

Usyk stopped Dubois in the ninth round after a controversial low-blow caused a long pause in the fight earlier on.

The proposed fight between the pair has been in the works numerous times before but fell apart after both parties failed to come to an agreement.

After the news emerged Fury himself took to X to confirm the news.

Now boxing fans can rejoice in the knowledge that the bout appears to be back on – finally giving viewers at home something truly spectacular to look forward to.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

By Joseph Loftus

David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again

David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again

By Joseph Loftus

Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp lists his six favourite teams to watch

Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp lists his six favourite teams to watch

By Kyle Picknell

Sunderland chief executive ‘knew Adam Johnson kissed schoolgirl nine months ago’, court told

Adam Johnson

Sunderland chief executive ‘knew Adam Johnson kissed schoolgirl nine months ago’, court told

By Kevin Beirne

The new Watford shirt has been leaked and it is a stunner

Football

The new Watford shirt has been leaked and it is a stunner

By Wayne Farry

Darren Till gives Liverpool the happy ending it needed this weekend

Darren Till

Darren Till gives Liverpool the happy ending it needed this weekend

By Darragh Murphy

VIDEO: Ben Affleck smuggles a special, unwanted guest on to Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ben Affleck

VIDEO: Ben Affleck smuggles a special, unwanted guest on to Jimmy Kimmel Live

By Tony Cuddihy

Wales’ world ranking is set to skyrocket wayyyyy above England’s

Euro 2016

Wales’ world ranking is set to skyrocket wayyyyy above England’s

By Robert Redmond

Man praised for refusing to get up early to help wife get ready for work

Man praised for refusing to get up early to help wife get ready for work

By Joseph Loftus

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

Plastic

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix reveals all of October’s new series and movies

Netflix

Netflix reveals all of October’s new series and movies

By Rory Cashin

Bus driver and 14-year-old girl dead after school bus crash

bus crash

Bus driver and 14-year-old girl dead after school bus crash

By Steve Hopkins

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

By Joseph Loftus

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

dog attack

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea vs Man United team news: Marcus Rashford STARTS for Jose Mourinho’s side

Chelsea

Chelsea vs Man United team news: Marcus Rashford STARTS for Jose Mourinho’s side

By JOE

Flop Radamel Falcao looks set to cost Chelsea a ridiculous amount of money

Chelsea

Flop Radamel Falcao looks set to cost Chelsea a ridiculous amount of money

By Robert Redmond

Alabama prison officer dead after fleeing with inmate

alabama

Alabama prison officer dead after fleeing with inmate

By Danny Jones

Louis van Gaal rejected the Belgium job for a ridiculously petty reason

Belgium

Louis van Gaal rejected the Belgium job for a ridiculously petty reason

By Darragh Murphy

Ralf Rangnick ‘doesn’t know’ why Marcus Rashford is struggling

Football

Ralf Rangnick ‘doesn’t know’ why Marcus Rashford is struggling

By Callum Boyle

AFC Wimbledon’s homecoming offers hope to clubs threatened by extinction

AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon’s homecoming offers hope to clubs threatened by extinction

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories