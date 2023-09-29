Tyson Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for fight this year

Tyson Fury confirmed the news on X

Huge reports are coming in that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed the contracts for the biggest fight in heavyweight boxing and they’re set to go to war later this year.

According to reports, the fight could take place on December 23 or in January.

The Gypsy King is set to fight Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on October 28 and he appears to be set to return to the Middle East to face Usyk too.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed contracts for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight in Saudi Arabia, multiple sources told ESPN.



Fight could take place Dec. 23 or sometime in January, sources said. Fury first meets Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/iVCSZ64Tsv — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 29, 2023

Usyk defended his WBA (super), IBF, WBO and The Ring Magazine titles against Daniel Dubois last month.

Usyk stopped Dubois in the ninth round after a controversial low-blow caused a long pause in the fight earlier on.

The proposed fight between the pair has been in the works numerous times before but fell apart after both parties failed to come to an agreement.

After the news emerged Fury himself took to X to confirm the news.

Now boxing fans can rejoice in the knowledge that the bout appears to be back on – finally giving viewers at home something truly spectacular to look forward to.