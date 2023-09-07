Search icon

07th Sep 2023

Saudi club make offer for Jadon Sancho

Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho

Sancho’s future at Man United is up in the air

Jadon Sancho could be given an escape route out of Manchester United.

Sancho’s future at Old Trafford is in limbo following his social media outburst in response to Erik ten Hag’s comments.

Ten Hag confirmed that he had dropped the England winger from his side’s match day squad for their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, citing poor performances in training as the reason behind it.

Taking to social media, Sancho then responded: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue.

“I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

While options are few and far between ever since the majority of transfer windows around the globe have now shut, Sancho could still have a way out via the way of Saudi Arabia.

Sport Italia are reporting that the 23-year-old could secure a last-minute deal to the Middle East after an unnamed club made an offer for the winger.

Saudi Arabia’s transfer window doesn’t close until 10pm today (Thursday September 7) meaning that any deal would be completed against the clock.

A big-money sale could be of interest to United and Ten Hag, who are looking to remain in line with Financial Fair Play restrictions while also continuing to strengthen their squad.

