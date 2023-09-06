Phil Jones spotted back at Man United

Jones was released by Man United at the end of last season

Phil Jones has made a surprise return to Manchester United, just months after leaving the club.

Jones ended his 12-year stay at Old Trafford at the end of last season after his contract wasn’t renewed.

During his time at United, the former England international won the Premier League in 2013 and featured over 200 times.

The former Blackburn Rovers man struggled with injury during his time at the Red Devils but remained popular with the fanbase.

In his final season at the club, Jones didn’t feature at all under Erik ten Hag and was even omitted from the club’s squad list on their official programme.

After confirmation of his departure, the defender posted an emotional letter thanking the club and the fans for the hospitality during his time at United.

There had been rumours suggesting that Jones was set to return to the club as a coach, however they have been played down by the Manchester Evening News.

While Jones has been at Carrington in recent weeks, it’s not been in a coaching capacity but to watch the club’s Under-18s train, with close sources saying that the youngsters have enjoyed the opportunity “to engage with someone who has a wealth of knowledge to pass on accumulated during his successful career”.

Sources have also added that former players are regularly welcomed back to share their insight with the next generation at United as well as stressing that there are no plans for Jones to join as a coach as the 31-year-old continues to decide on the next step in his career.

