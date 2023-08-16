Search icon

Football

16th Aug 2023

Manchester United issue statement on Mason Greenwood

Callum Boyle

Mason Greenwood

United have provided an official update

Manchester United have provided an official update on their investigation into Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood hasn’t played for the club since January 2022 after he was arrested, facing one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm before all charges against him were dropped against the 21-year-old following the “withdrawal of key witnesses”.

Following the news that all charges were dropped, United revealed that they would conduct their own internal investigation before allowing him to return.

A decision was initially meant to be made before the club’s first Premier League game of the season however it was delayed as United waited to confirm the final formalities.

United have since released a statement confirming that the findings of their investigation is now complete and that they will provide an update imminently.

They said: “Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”

