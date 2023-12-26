Jose Mourinho causes chaos by ringing rival manager during press conference

Jose should’ve been enjoying his Christmas dinner

Jose Mourinho was up to all sorts of mischief on Christmas Day and derailed a press conference by ringing a rival manager.

While many of us sat down to eat our Turkey dinner, Egyptian club Modern Future were in action in the Egyptian League Cup semi-finals against Pyramids FC.

Modern Future are managed by Ricardo Formosinho, who has previously spent time working alongside Mourinho at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

After advancing through to the final with a dramatic 14-13 win on penalties, Formosinho received a call from his former colleague during his post-match conference.

He told reporters: “Sorry, but this guys I have to, [it’s] Jose Mourinho. I have to, I’m sorry.”

After answering the call with “boss”, Formosinho continued: “We made it. Yes, we made it. I can’t hear anything from here, I’ll leave the room in a bit. I’ll call you then.”

Mourinho’s Roma side meanwhile recorded a vital 2-0 win over reigning Serie A champions Napoli at the weekend.

Speaking to DAZN, he said: “Unfortunately, the last game before Christmas changes the mood of players and coaches. I talked to the lads about this, we needed to make it a happy Christmas for the fans too.

“We were able to stay close to where we wanted to be, it was very difficult, you might not agree, but my feeling was after five minutes that we would win. Roma played very well XI against XI, had two incredible chances early on and were always in control of the match against a team that has far more quality than us.”

