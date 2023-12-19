Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

Name a more iconic duo

Hot-headed defender Pepe was sent off for the 16th time in his career during Porto’s crunch game against Sporting on Monday night.

The 40-year-old has been prone to receiving his marching orders throughout his playing days and added to the collection early into the second half after lashing out at Sporting wing-back Matheus Reis.

Reis went charging into the back of the former Real Madrid man which prompted him to swing his arm out, catching his opponent in the face.

Pepe then looked to the floor as Reis fell to the ground and after a VAR check, he was then sent off.

He didn’t leave it there though as he decided to sarcastically applaud the decision to dismiss him when walking off the pitch.

It was also Pepe’s second red card of the season after he was given his marching orders in Portugal’s version of the Community Shield – the Supertaca – against Benfica.

Porto went on to lose the game 2-0 after a first half goal from Viktor Gyokeres and Pedro Goncalves’ second half strike, 10 minutes after Pepe’s red card, were the difference.

They now sit third in the Portuguese top flight, three points behind Sporting and two behind Benfica after 14 games.

