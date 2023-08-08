Harry Kane sets deadline for Tottenham to agree on transfer away

Kane wants the move sorted quickly

Harry Kane has reportedly decided that Bayern Munich have until the end of the week to negotiate a move with Tottenham.

Kane has been at the centre of three failed bids from the Bundesliga champions, who have made the 30-year-old their number one target this summer.

Telegraph Sport have claimed that the England international has confirmed that he has no desire to leave the club beyond the start of the season, leaving Bayern with a tight deadline to meet Spurs’ demands.

Tottenham value Kane at the £100m mark however Bayern have remained far apart in their offers thus far.

Following his side’s impressive display, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou revealed that he is in “open dialogue” with his talisman as question marks over his future still linger.

“We can’t wait (around) for a decision either way to get going,” he said. “We don’t have the time or the luxury to do that. I’m working with what’s in front of me. You saw today that Harry certainly is invested in what we’re doing and we’ll keep on doing that unless something change.

If a deal can’t be agreed then there is the risk that Spurs could lose Kane to a Premier League rival in 12 months time since the forward has shown no signs of committing to a new contract.

Spurs supporters showed their love to Kane once again after their 5-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday – in which Kane scored four of the give goals.

After the game fans sang his name and the forward left the pitch to chants of ‘We want you to stay’. Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign with an away trip to Brentford on Sunday.

