07th Aug 2023

Tottenham reject third bid for Harry Kane

Callum Boyle

Tottenham Harry Kane

Bayern Munich and Tottenham are still some way apart in their valuation

Tottenham have rejected a third bid for Harry Kane from Bayern Munich.

Talks between the two have continued after the Bundesliga side’s previous two failed offers but the clubs still remain some way apart in their valuation of the England international.

As revealed by The Athletic, Bayern’s third offer still doesn’t meet Spurs’ £100m asking price for the 30-year-old.

Kane has 12 months left on his current deal and there is hope amongst people at the north London club that he will extend his contract.

The Spurs skipper has played throughout pre-season and featured in their 5-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday, scoring four of the five goals and looks set to be at the club for their Premier League opener against Brentford on Sunday.

Following his side’s impressive display, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou revealed that he is in “open dialogue” with his talisman as question marks over his future still linger.

“We can’t wait (around) for a decision either way to get going,” he said. “We don’t have the time or the luxury to do that. I’m working with what’s in front of me. You saw today that Harry certainly is invested in what we’re doing and we’ll keep on doing that unless something change.

“I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone.”

Thomas Tuchel has identified Kane as his number one target this summer after the departure of Sadio Mané and the failure to replace Robert Lewandowski’s goals since his move to Barcelona in 2022.

Bayern Munich,Football,Harry Kane,Sport,Tottenham Hotspur

