17th Aug 2023

Former Premier League footballer thinks Man United don’t have ‘a team to compete to get into the top four’

Callum Boyle

Man United

Alan Cawley didn’t think Man United would make the top four before the Wolves game and he certainly doesn’t think it now.

Erik Ten Hag’s side were fortunate to scrape a 1-0 win on Monday but Cawley, the former League of Ireland player, saw the signs to realise that the team are going to struggle this year.

In a big way.

Speaking on JOE’s House of Football show, Cawley’s train of thought immediately takes him to their engine room in midfield which, as far as he can see, doesn’t have an engine at all.

The Sligo man’s reservations begin with Casemiro, the 31-year-old midfielder who, in Cawley’s opinion, ‘can’t move.’

“Midfield was an absolute shambles,” says Cawley.

“Casemiro looked like a fella who was going to play in the Charity Hurling For Cancer match with Stephen.”

“He has no mobility, he can’t move.

“Casemiro has been a phenomenal player but if you can’t get around the pitch, you’re struggling.

“Fernandes wanders here, there and everywhere.

“And then you’ve Wolves waltazing through the middle.”

But Cawley, who also works as a pundit with Irish broadcaster RTÉ, feels United’s problems stretch all around the field.

“I’d worry about Wan-Bisakka, I know people have said he’s improved but that still doesn’t leave us a Kyle Walker or a top class player.

“Rashford, not through the middle for me, always play off the left.

“Then they bring on Eriksen, I love Eriksen, but he has no legs as well.”

All things considered, that’s why, between them Alan Cawley and his fellow House of Football pundit Stephen Hunt feel Ten Hag may come under pressure this year.

“I think the manager is going to come under pressure in the first ten or fifteen games,” says Hunt, who has 39 caps for Ireland.

“I don’t think he has that Klopp arm-around, closeness with the players. He had a go at Harry Maguire for no reason, he’s answering questions quite easily to the press, playing the game.

“I’m not too sure they have a team to compete to get into the top four,” he added.

“They haven’t a centre forward yet, there’s no guarantees with this new fella, it’s a big ask for him in my opinion. I think they’re on the edge.”

Cawley echoes these sentiments.

“Before the Wolves game, I didn’t have them in the top four. Having seen the Wolves game, it’s blatantly obvious to me that they’re not in the top four.

“I think it’s a big year for Ten Hag. He’s two years there now.

“Regardless of who they’re signing or not signing, he’s the manager, there has to be accountability. And these lads are his signings – it’s his team now.”

You can watch the full House of Football below.

