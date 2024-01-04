Search icon

Football

04th Jan 2024

Nottingham Forest could be questioned over Jonjo Shelvey’s confusing exit

Callum Boyle

Nottingham Forest

Forest claimed that Shelvey had gone out on loan

Nottingham Forest could be questioned after it emerged that they had terminated the contract of Jonjo Shelvey before he Turkish club Caykur Rizespor on a free transfer, despite claiming he had gone out on loan.

Forest announced that the midfielder had moved to Turkey on loan eight months after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at the City Ground through their social channels, but it’s emerged it was actually permanent.

A post at the time, which was deleted last month, said: “Jonjo Shelvey has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor.”

As revealed by The Guardian, the Premier League’s official website also said that Shelvey’s move was a permanent one.

Shelvey was supposedly set to join Rizespor on loan however Forest had already exceeded their limits.

Fifa rules allow top-flight clubs to loan out a maximum of seven players at any one time as part of efforts to encourage clubs to develop players through their own academies.

The 31-year-old has played 13 times for Caykur Rizespor, who sit seventh in the Super Lig, and went viral earlier on this season for scoring a goal with an audacious effort from the halfway line.

Forest are also under scrutiny and could be hit with a points deduction if found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The club have denied all claims and say they have “complied with its reporting obligations”.

