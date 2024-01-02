Search icon

02nd Jan 2024

Jesse Lingard with surprise Premier League move

Callum Boyle

Jesse Lingard

Lingard is still a free agent

Jesse Lingard could be offered a Premier League lifeline after being linked with a top-flight club on a short-term deal.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer. He had been training with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, however nothing more came of it.

But according to TalkSPORT, Everton could give Lingard the opportunity to join the club on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction earlier in the season for breaching the league’s financial fair play rules.

Sean Dyche’s side enjoyed a four-game win streak to take them out of the relegation zone after their sanction but have now lost their last three games and are just a point above the relegation zone.

Lingard signed a one-year deal at Nottingham Forest and featured 20 times for them last season before his release.

If signed he’d bring plenty of experience to the club having made 182 Premier League appearances and 32 England caps during his professional career.

